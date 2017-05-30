Footballers rally behind injured teammate with GoFundMe

Maryborough Brothers players have rallied around teammate James Wragge, with a GoFundMe launched to cover the injured player's medical costs.

MARYBOROUGH Brothers have launched a GoFundMe page for injured teammate James Wragge, who continues to recover in Brisbane Royal Hospital after sustaining a serious back injury.

Committee members from the team set up the fundraiser to cover his medical expenses, as well as providing for James and his family during his recover phase.

Wragge broke three bones in his lower back during a match against Bundaberg Past Brothers on Sunday, after he was caught in an awkward position during a legal tackle.

"Details of his injuries are still vague. We will try to keep the community updated on any information we receive,” the GoFundMe page reads.

"The road to recovery will be long and tough for James and his family. Any donations small or large will be greatly appreciated by both Maryborough Brothers Rugby League Football Club, James and his family.”

James Wragge weaves through the Redants' defence. Keagan Elder / South Burnett Times Keagan Elder

A spokesperson from Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital said Wragge was in a stable condition.

His coach, Lincoln Wilmot, said it was a "big loss” to lose one of the team's top players.

"It will be a bit of struggle without him here. He's a speedster, and one of the top scorers this season,” Wilmot said.

He recalled being "relieved” when he saw Wragge was able to sit up after the fall.

"He screamed out 'My back!' after the fall - we knew straight away that it was serious,” Wilmot said.

"It was a good sign (sitting up), it showed it wasn't his spinal cord.”

Donate to the GoFundMe page here.