Footballer spills on his wild sex life with Pamela Anderson

A former teammate of football star Adil Rami has revealed how the Frenchman used to brag about his wild sex life with Pamela Anderson.

A former teammate of football star Adil Rami has revealed how the Frenchman used to brag about his wild sex life with Pamela Anderson.

French football star Adil Rami used to have sex with Pamela Anderson 12 times a night, a friend says.

The former AC Milan and Marseille centre-back, 34, had a two-year relationship with the Baywatch beauty before they split in 2019, The Sun reports.

Rami joined Russian club PFC Sochi from Turkish outfit Fenerbahce in February and left last month amid a pay dispute. Now, ex-teammate Aleksandr Kokorin has told of how Rami boasted of his bedroom activities with the 52-year-old Anderson.

Striker Kokorin, 29, made his revelations in a YouTube chat with Ukrainian footballer Oleksandr Aliyev.

He said: "Rami told us a lot of interesting things about Pamela Anderson.

"Of course, everybody was interested in what their relationship was like in bed.

"Rami said that Pamela was the best woman he'd had in his life.

"He said that he and Pamela used to have sex 12 times a night."

One French source remarked: "Maybe this explains his drop in form for Marseille at the time."

Adil Rami’s career has gone downhill since the split.

Anderson has certainly aged gracefully.

The couple parted last year with Anderson accusing the footballer of cheating on her.

She slammed the centre-back on Instagram, writing: "He lied to (us) all. How is it possible to control two women's hearts and minds like this. I'm sure there were others. He is the monster."

Rami even went AWOL from Marseille training as the feud went public, labelling the former Playboy model and actress a "narcissist" and a "sociopath".

A part of France's World Cup-winning squad of 2018, Rami's reported dream of ending his career in Los Angeles was apparently ended by the bitter break-up.

After failing to figure in any of Les Bleus' seven games in Russia, he retired from international football and is now without a club.

Anderson in her Baywatch days.

The iconic actress and model waved goodbye to the footballer after he reportedly cheated on her.

This article first appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Footballer's wild sex life with Pamela