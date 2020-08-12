FOOTPATH FACELIFT: 15 Coast spots in line for makeover

Work will soon begin on the Queens Road side of the Hervey Bay Police Station.

FOOTPATHS in 15 spots throughout Hervey Bay and Maryborough are getting a facelift.

It’s all part of a $235,000 council project.

Councillor Phil Truscott said the council was determined to make the region more ‘pedestrian friendly’ with the footpath network now more than 333km long.

“Footpaths are important to create safe linkages for residents to move easily around their neighbourhoods, to get to the shops and for students to get to school,” he said.

“Council has allocated $2.6 million for footpaths and bikeways in 2020/21 with the locations for these current works identified as part of the annual inspection and maintenance program.”

Work on concrete footpaths in Hervey Bay started on Monday August 10 and work on the paved sections will be start in early September.

All projects should be completed by mid-October 2020, weather permitting.

Work on the Maryborough projects is scheduled to start on Wednesday and be completed by August 31, weather permitting.

Hervey Bay footpath works:

Esplanade, Pialba (between Tooan Tooan Creek carpark and Stephenson Street);

Main Street, Pialba (between Old Maryborough Road to Rose Street);

Esplanade, Pialba (10m east of Queen Street to 40m East of Queen Street);

Esplanade, Point Vernon (Opposite No 154 and 155),

Esplanade, Point Vernon (Wattle Street to Inman Street);

Esplanade, Pialba (outside No 402);

Esplanade, Urangan (outside No 543);

Esplanade, Urangan (between Alexander Street and Hockey Lane);

Esplanade, Pialba (between Main Street and Taylor Street);

Elizabeth Street (just north of Boundary Road), and

Queens Road (outside QPS).

Maryborough footpath works: