Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Work will soon begin on the Queens Road side of the Hervey Bay Police Station.
Work will soon begin on the Queens Road side of the Hervey Bay Police Station.
News

FOOTPATH FACELIFT: 15 Coast spots in line for makeover

Jessica Grewal
12th Aug 2020 11:12 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FOOTPATHS in 15 spots throughout Hervey Bay and Maryborough are getting a facelift.

It’s all part of a $235,000 council project.

Councillor Phil Truscott said the council was determined to make the region more ‘pedestrian friendly’ with the footpath network now more than 333km long.

“Footpaths are important to create safe linkages for residents to move easily around their neighbourhoods, to get to the shops and for students to get to school,” he said.

“Council has allocated $2.6 million for footpaths and bikeways in 2020/21 with the locations for these current works identified as part of the annual inspection and maintenance program.”

Work on concrete footpaths in Hervey Bay started on Monday August 10 and work on the paved sections will be start in early September.

All projects should be completed by mid-October 2020, weather permitting.

Work on the Maryborough projects is scheduled to start on Wednesday and be completed by August 31, weather permitting.

Hervey Bay footpath works:

  • Esplanade, Pialba (between Tooan Tooan Creek carpark and Stephenson Street);
  • Main Street, Pialba (between Old Maryborough Road to Rose Street);
  • Esplanade, Pialba (10m east of Queen Street to 40m East of Queen Street);
  • Esplanade, Point Vernon (Opposite No 154 and 155),
  • Esplanade, Point Vernon (Wattle Street to Inman Street);
  • Esplanade, Pialba (outside No 402);
  • Esplanade, Urangan (outside No 543);
  • Esplanade, Urangan (between Alexander Street and Hockey Lane);
  • Esplanade, Pialba (between Main Street and Taylor Street);
  • Elizabeth Street (just north of Boundary Road), and
  • Queens Road (outside QPS).

Maryborough footpath works:

  • John Street (at the corner of North Street);
  • Lennox Street (50m south of Ellena Street);
  • Lennox Street (corner of Alice Street) and;
  • Melaleuca Close (drainage access path).
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Two enemies in COVID war’: Premier’s grim NZ warning

        Premium Content ‘Two enemies in COVID war’: Premier’s grim NZ warning

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has used the latest outbreak of COVID-19 in New Zealand to remind Queenslanders that the battle against the pandemic was far from over.

        Why Mary River’s punk turtle is back in spotlight

        Premium Content Why Mary River’s punk turtle is back in spotlight

        Environment The turtle is an endangered species

        WORST INTERSECTIONS: Readers name Coast’s shocker corners

        Premium Content WORST INTERSECTIONS: Readers name Coast’s shocker corners

        News We asked readers what they thought was the worst intersection