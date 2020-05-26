FOOTPATH FACELIFT: Maryborough CBD revitalised

Maryborough CBD revitalisation on Kent St – (L) Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders and councillors Daniel Sanderson and Paul Truscott with one of the new mosaics as part of the project. Photo: Alistair Brightman

FRASER COAST Regional Council has announced the Maryborough CBD revitalisation is virtually complete.

Councillor Daniel Sanderson said the works took months and the council thanked residents for their patience in traffic disruptions.

The project replaced footpaths and introduced elements such as the Hub in Kent St, sculptures and video stories.

“CBDs have to be more than just a place to shop; they must be a hub for community activities, especially in a post COVID-19 world,” Cr Sanderson said.

He also said the project was about building a stronger Maryborough and stronger Fraser Coast.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said the project would ensure the Maryborough CBD looked good and lasted for years.

Mr Saunders said he had worked hard with the council to bring people back to the CBD through the revitalisation.

“This work was long overdue and gives the City Hall the lift it needed,” he said.

“It has also improved safety for pedestrian crossings, conforming to all other new works we have been able to achieve in the CBD in recent years.”

He said residents’ feedback has been positive with many supporting new-found mobility in Maryborough.

The revitalisation project also installed sculptures and mosaics in Kent St.

Cr Sanderson said: “The artworks link the new section of Kent St to the Maryborough story trail which winds it way through the CBD.

“Our aim is to showcase our stories and encourage visitors to stay longer by getting people on to the streets to explore.”

The $2.5 million revitalisation project was a partnership between Fraser Coast Council and State Government.