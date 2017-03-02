33°
Your Story

FOOTPATH WARS: Scooter riders want respect? So do we

2nd Mar 2017 2:21 PM
IN THE WAY: Susan Kimber took this photo outside a supermarket in Hervey Bay. She says scooter riders should respect pedestrians.
IN THE WAY: Susan Kimber took this photo outside a supermarket in Hervey Bay. She says scooter riders should respect pedestrians. Susan Kimber

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A TORQUAY woman has responded to an article published by the Chronicle on Thursday about retiree and mobility scooter user John Ashdown who is calling for more respect from bike users on footpaths.

Susan Kimber says she feels mobility scooter riders do not always respect the people around them either, and described an experience she had on Thursday morning right after reading Mr Ashdown's story.

MY HUSBAND and I had just bought the Chronicle and read the article about the man on the motorised scooter who wanted bike riders to slow down and share the path, when we saw four scooters parked in the entrance to a Pialba supermarket.

They weren't parked to the side, they were actually parked in the entrance, one was even sideways.

This left just enough room for about one or two people to walk into the supermarket at a time.

TOP FRASER COAST STORIES:

Young Gladstone mum found dead in bushland

UPDATE: 13 crews at the scene of fire at Tuan Forest

TOO MUCH: Region using double amount of water than usual

I think a lot of scooter riders don't care about people who are walking near or around them, and in supermarkets they are terrible.

Some riders even ride on the road, it's so risky.

I thought it was hilarious that this man in the paper was asking others to respect him on the scooter, and then saw all those scooters blocking the entrance.

If they're demanding respect on the paths, then everybody else deserves respect, too.

-          Susan Kimber, Torquay

Topics:  fccommunity your story

Where to find the best coffee

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high in Australia with the hipster movement carving a whole new breed of caffeine-loving consumers.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Woman accused of using dying man's bank card faces court

Woman accused of using dying man's bank card faces court

Tubb appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday morning charged with stealing by looting, receiving tainted property and eight counts of fraud.

  • Crime

  • 2nd Mar 2017 7:00 PM

Popular Fraser Coast festival won't be returning this year

Rockin' Maryborough Qld Vintage Festival will not be returning this year, organisers have announced.

The festival’s committee announced the sad news.

Bay midwife nominated for national nursing award

Hervey Bay Family Unit nurse manager Pamela Harsant with Debbie Butters who is a Nurse of the Year finalist at the upcoming HESTA Australian Nursing and Midwifery Awards.

A Hervey Bay midwife earned a national nursing award nomination.

LifeFlight transports four for serious medical infections

LifeFlight transported four patients from Hervey Bay Hospital to various Brisbane hospitals.

All four were airlifted to Brisbane hospitals.

Local Partners

More than 300 students will tell the tale of Robin Hood

The tale of Robin Hood is known to many, thanks to the famous Disney movie. A Fraser Coast school is about to show the story in a new light.

Disease costs woman both hands and feet

FIGHTING ON: Marguerite Rampton with her husband Lea. They have been through a lot in the past three years.

"I was just barely hanging on,” Marguerite said.

Musical to come to life at Brolga Theatre

The wardrobe team surrounded by fabrics and accessories in the costume room at the Brolga Theatre.

Ken is no stranger to the Maryborough music scene

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Messing with your head

MIND BLOWN: What could be weirder than the realisation that we have another completely separate brain and nervous system than the one originating in our heads?

Fascinating connection between your gut and your brain

Why the best vision is still to come on Planet Earth II

THE BBC's landmark documentary series takes on all-new, civilised terrain.

Shock exit of Eurovision presenters

Julia Zemiro and Sam Pang present SBS's Eurovision Song Contest coverage.

SBS announce Julia Zemiro and Sam Pang will not host Eurovision 2017

Aussie band asked to change name

It’s a bit late to ask Hunters and Collectors to change the name they have had for 36 years.

Activists PETA ask Hunters and Collectors to consider a “namelift”.

Two accountants behind Oscars Best Picture debacle ‘banned’

Faye Dunaway, left, and Warren Beatty present the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

President of film academy says two accountants won't be welcome back

Adele: Why fireworks will be missing from Aussie shows

The British superstar was left distraught during dress rehearsals

Karl Stefanovic invited to 'Hard Chat' about love life

Karl and Lisa are stunned by Tom Gleeson's quip.

Comedian Tom Gleeson has Today host squirming in his seat

Matty J named Australia's new Bachelor

Matty Johnson is the new Bachelor.

BACHELORETTE runner-up vows to find 'the one' in new season.

Beachfront Luxury Living

3 Volute Way, Burrum Heads 4659

Residential Land This block will not last long 700m2 Absolute stone throw away from ... Auction in...

This block will not last long 700m2 Absolute stone throw away from water. Unobstructed views of the beach Best position in town All offers presented prior to...

Lakeside Block 721m2

17 Sirenia Drive, Burrum Heads 4659

Residential Land Enjoy this beautiful lakeside allotment which backs onto the lake. Unobstructed views ... Auction in...

Enjoy this beautiful lakeside allotment which backs onto the lake. Unobstructed views from the front , ideal location in a quiet area and an easy walk to the...

OWNER SAYS SELL

5 Picadilly Circuit, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

Easy Care Quality home just waiting for new owners. Step inside and you can relax in air conditioned comfort. 3 comfortable bedrooms, 2 ample living areas, Modern...

OWNER COMMITTED TO SELL

54 Kookaburra Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

TAP THOSE SHOES TOGETHER THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE HOME EXCEPTIONAL PRESENTATION FAMILY HOME virtually ready to move into. 4 bedroom + 2 bathroom home + solar + side...

UNDER INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL

43 Caddy Avenue, Urraween 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

ULTIMATE HANDY POSITION 3 BEDROOMS + BUILT INS + 2ND TOILET VERY LARGE YARD + GARDEN SHED SINGLE GARAGE ACCESS RAMPS FRONT / REAR ALL OFFERS SUBMITTED PRIOR TO...

UNDER INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL

1 Red Gum Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $350,000

DON'T DELAY CALL TODAY! This well positioned quality home is without a doubt in one of the most sort after and convenient locations within the Hervey Bay area.

The Dream You Can Afford!

24 Pedelty Lane, Dundowran 4655

House 4 2 6 $450,000

THIS ONE WON'T LAST! Are you searching for a quality large family home? Searching for a family home that offers spacious living on a large block? Searching for a...

WATER VIEWS

24 Mant Street, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 3 $450,000

Situated in a quiet and very desirable location, overlooking beautiful Gataker's Bay Reserve including water views. Three bedrooms two bathrooms and separate...

WATERFRONT PROPERTY FOR SALE

15 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 $499,500.00

EXECUTIVE LIFESTYLE CANAL HOME 4 Bedrooms with a very large master and double shower, walk in robe. This home boasts 2 bathrooms, ceiling fans, High ceilings and...

STUNNING DESIGN BY THE LAKE

78 Ibis Boulevard, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 $448,000

Ever found yourself dreaming of a resort style home with all the light, space and ambiance you need to live a truly relaxing lifestyle? If so you'll love this...

Iconic North Coast post office up for sale

HISTORY: Nicole Swain is selling the historic Bangalow Post Office building this month.

Post office comes complete with the historic Lest We Forget clock

Opponents question Sekisui's 68% support claim

VIEW: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposal looking towards Mount Coolum.

Developer says it has 68% support, claims which raised some eyebrows

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

Major Burrum Heads development to go to vote

Site development plans for the proposed lot conversion at Burrum Heads, near Beach Dr.

Councillors will vote on the lot conversions.

Casino boss loses $4m on waterfront Sunshine Coast home

The owner of this stunning Noosa home accepted much less than he had initially wanted for the home.

When illness struck owner forced to try and cash out of property

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!