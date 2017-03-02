FOOTPATH WARS: Scooter riders want respect? So do we

IN THE WAY: Susan Kimber took this photo outside a supermarket in Hervey Bay. She says scooter riders should respect pedestrians.

A TORQUAY woman has responded to an article published by the Chronicle on Thursday about retiree and mobility scooter user John Ashdown who is calling for more respect from bike users on footpaths.

Susan Kimber says she feels mobility scooter riders do not always respect the people around them either, and described an experience she had on Thursday morning right after reading Mr Ashdown's story.

MY HUSBAND and I had just bought the Chronicle and read the article about the man on the motorised scooter who wanted bike riders to slow down and share the path, when we saw four scooters parked in the entrance to a Pialba supermarket.

They weren't parked to the side, they were actually parked in the entrance, one was even sideways.

This left just enough room for about one or two people to walk into the supermarket at a time.

I think a lot of scooter riders don't care about people who are walking near or around them, and in supermarkets they are terrible.

Some riders even ride on the road, it's so risky.

I thought it was hilarious that this man in the paper was asking others to respect him on the scooter, and then saw all those scooters blocking the entrance.

If they're demanding respect on the paths, then everybody else deserves respect, too.

- Susan Kimber, Torquay