Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Footy fight: Coach accused of spiteful, 'vicious' act

Geoffrey James Whittaker, who has pleaded not guilty to assault charges at a football carnival.
Geoffrey James Whittaker, who has pleaded not guilty to assault charges at a football carnival. Valerie Horton
John Weekes
by

A FOOTY coach has been accused of provoking a dispute with "vicious” acts towards a man's family.

Geoffrey James Whittaker has pleaded not guilty to assaulting his teenage son's rugby league coach.

Mr Whittaker was accused of attacking fellow Hervey Bay Seagulls Rugby League member Christopher Roberts at Morayfield in 2016.

Mr Roberts earlier told Brisbane District Court he was at his car when Mr Whittaker yelled "You dog c---”.

He said Mr Whittaker then headbutted him.

But on Wednesday, Mr Whittaker's barrister Rick Taylor said his client was goaded.

Closing the defence case, Mr Taylor said the coach dropped Mr Whittaker's son from the footy team in a "contrived and vicious act”.

The defence claimed this happened after the boy's parents fell out with Mr Roberts.

Mr Taylor claimed a "venomous” coach had repeatedly insulted Mr Whittaker.

"Sometimes it's appropriate to defend oneself by striking first,” Mr Taylor said.

Mr Whittaker said the coach insulted his wife.

His barrister accused the coach of giving "contrived” testimony and pretending to be blameless.

But the coach, a former NSW A-grade league player, rejected claims he benched the boy out of spite.

"All the kids know that if they don't come to training they don't play,” Mr Roberts said earlier.

The coach denied that he provoked Mr Whittaker into assaulting him.

Both men accused the other of using the insult "dog c---”.

After Mr Taylor finishes, prosecutor Toby Corsbie is expected to close the Crown case, before a jury considers the evidence. -NewsRegional

Topics:  alleged headbutt brisbane court caboolture fccourt hervey bay hervey bay seagulls morayfield nsw rugby league youth sports

The Sunshine Coast Daily
How Natalie lost 60kg in 18 months

How Natalie lost 60kg in 18 months

A Hervey Bay woman who lost half her body weight has a new goal to inspire overweight teenagers.

Which Hervey Bay and M'boro suburbs are best for families?

Suburbs in Hervey Bay and Maryborough have been named as some of the most family-friendly suburbs in Wide Bay.

New real estate figures are good news for the Wide Bay.

Where Wide Bay ranks in Queensland's fattest regions

The link between obesity and cancer tends to convince people to take a harder line on healthy eating.

We're up with the fattest regions across the state.

Magic Milthorpe set to defend Qld crown

DEFENDING CHAMP: Steve Milthorpe at Maryborough Speedway.

The state title will be contested on February 17.

Local Partners