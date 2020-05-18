‘For Azza’: Tributes for man hit and killed by truck

THE coronavirus has amplified the tragedy for parents of a man who died when he was hit by a truck on the weekend.

Aaron Young, from Boronia Heights, was loading a car on to a trailer for a friend when an Isuzu truck hit him in a suburban street south of Brisbane on Saturday.

Aaron Young died when he was hit by a truck while loading a car on to a trailer in Beenleigh on the weekend.



Aaron, who had marked his 30th birthday on May 10, died at the scene.

But his parents, Craig and Elizabeth Young, said the coronavirus meant they were barred from viewing his body at the John Tonge Centre over the weekend.

"It meant we had to identify his body at the scene - before it had been cleaned up," Mr Young said.

"It also means it might be up to a week now before we will be allowed into the John Tonge Centre.

"Police didn't really know what the new procedures were to get into the centre but we have now been told it might take a week before the paperwork is done and we can hold a funeral."

The Beenleigh street where Aaron Young was killed on the weekend.



Police questioned the truck driver at the scene and said the matter was still being investigated but no charges had been laid on Sunday.

Mr Young, who owns Dyno Hire service at Logan Village, said his son was a kind person who loved cars and was always helping him out at the family-owned business.

His distraught mum said he was the Big Brother with a big heart to siblings, Ashleigh and twins Dylan and Chloe.

Friends painted their cars in tributes to Aaron Young, who died after being hit by a truck.

"We also have five foster kids who loved him and looked up to him all the time," she said.

"He was always telling them what to do and they were always taking him off but everyone loved him - he was my rock.

"I knew he was dead but I asked police if I could stroke his hair - because all my children love that.

"His eyes were just a little bit open but as soon as I touched his hair I saw them fully close."

His car-loving friends and acquaintances painted tributes on their cars and gathered on Saturday night to say their farewells to Aaron, who died while picking up an R31 Skyline for a friend.

Friend Aaron Comber said more than 30 cars attended the tribute evening at industrial estates in Meadowbrook and near Ipswich.

"Doing skids is a sign of respect but we will also place some flowers outside the house in Beenleigh, where he died."

