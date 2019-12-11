Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FOR RENT: 213 Dayman St, Urangan.
FOR RENT: 213 Dayman St, Urangan.
News

FOR RENT: A home close to the beach for $380 per week

Kerrie Alexander
11th Dec 2019 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HARCOURTS Hervey Bay brings you another excellent property to rent.

Available from the end of December.

This fantastic property is situated just a few streets back from the Esplanade and Hervey Bay's beautiful beaches.

This immaculate family home features a spacious living room with a separate dining that flows onto a neat modern kitchen.

•The kitchen comes complete with a gas cooktop, breakfast bar, dishwasher, electric oven and pantry

•There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms

•The large master bedroom has an en-suite, walk-in robe and air conditioning

•The other two bedrooms are double size and have built-in robes and ceiling fans to help keep you cool during the hot Queensland summers

•Other features include a ceiling mounted cassette air conditioner in the living room

•The property is fully fenced with a remote gate

•There is parking for four vehicles in the double remote lock-up garage and the separate double bay shed. Perfect to store a boat or use as a workshop

 

 

FOR RENT: 213 Dayman St, Urangan.
FOR RENT: 213 Dayman St, Urangan.

 

•Additionally the property comes with a bore hole water access to supplement during the dry season.

•The whole property is on 745m² and has ample garden space for the kids to play and enjoy the outdoors and the garden has been carefully manicured for you

•Entertain your guests with a large covered entertainment area, perfect for barbeques

Located in the heart of Hervey Bay and only minutes to the local shops, schools and beaches, this home is ideal for any family or someone looking for a well maintained property with plenty of storage space.

 

 

FOR RENT: 213 Dayman St, Urangan.
FOR RENT: 213 Dayman St, Urangan.

 

Don't miss your opportunity to rent this property!

Contact us today on 07 4124 9477 to book a viewing.

 

HOUSE FACTS

  • ADDRESS: 213 DAYMAN ST, URANGAN
  • 3 BED
  • 2 BATH 
  • 4 CAR SPACES
  • RENT: $380 a week
  • BOND: $1520
  • AGENCY: HARCOURTS HERVEY BAY
  • PHONE: 4124 9477
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRST RESIDENTS: Over 50s home for Christmas in new Bay site

        premium_icon FIRST RESIDENTS: Over 50s home for Christmas in new Bay site

        News The first group of residents are set to spend Christmas in their new homes with Ingenia Lifestyle Hervey Bay officially opening the over 50s lifestyle community

        Welcome to our table: Over 55’s invited to Christmas lunch

        premium_icon Welcome to our table: Over 55’s invited to Christmas lunch

        News 50 meal vouchers are available to over 55s in M'boro for Christmas

        Hervey Bay school welcomes $50,000 Christmas gift

        premium_icon Hervey Bay school welcomes $50,000 Christmas gift

        Community The money will be used to refurbish an existing shed and build a large deck and...

        Festive fun at Toogoom Christmas Fair

        premium_icon Festive fun at Toogoom Christmas Fair

        News Thousands of people are expected to attend.