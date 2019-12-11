FOR RENT: A home close to the beach for $380 per week

HARCOURTS Hervey Bay brings you another excellent property to rent.

Available from the end of December.

This fantastic property is situated just a few streets back from the Esplanade and Hervey Bay's beautiful beaches.

This immaculate family home features a spacious living room with a separate dining that flows onto a neat modern kitchen.

•The kitchen comes complete with a gas cooktop, breakfast bar, dishwasher, electric oven and pantry

•There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms

•The large master bedroom has an en-suite, walk-in robe and air conditioning

•The other two bedrooms are double size and have built-in robes and ceiling fans to help keep you cool during the hot Queensland summers

•Other features include a ceiling mounted cassette air conditioner in the living room

•The property is fully fenced with a remote gate

•There is parking for four vehicles in the double remote lock-up garage and the separate double bay shed. Perfect to store a boat or use as a workshop

•Additionally the property comes with a bore hole water access to supplement during the dry season.

•The whole property is on 745m² and has ample garden space for the kids to play and enjoy the outdoors and the garden has been carefully manicured for you

•Entertain your guests with a large covered entertainment area, perfect for barbeques

Located in the heart of Hervey Bay and only minutes to the local shops, schools and beaches, this home is ideal for any family or someone looking for a well maintained property with plenty of storage space.

Don't miss your opportunity to rent this property!

