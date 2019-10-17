FOR RENT: Big home only a hop and a skip to the Urangan Pier

FOR RENT: This Urangan home has a fully fenced yard with double entry and room enough for a boat or trailer, water tank available for washing cars/boats.

THIS is a stand-out home in Hervey Bay.

Beautifully presented, it is a must to see.

The cupboard space throughout the home is amazing.

You will never again have items and nowhere to store them.

The spacious air-conditioned open plan living consists of lounge and dining which lead to a large under-cover deck.

With a second air-conditioner unit recently installed the house will be kept cool in next to no time and with the added assistance of recently added Solar Panels to 5.4Kw (fee structure to be discussed upon application regarding solar panels).

The modern kitchen overlooks the living area and is complete with dishwasher and large walk-in pantry. The master bedroom is complemented by the large ensuite, walk-in 'robe and additional built-in cupboards.

You then step out onto a deck - just the thing to read the paper on a lazy Sunday morning.

The fully fenced yard with double entry and room enough for a boat or trailer, water tank available for washing cars/boats and general watering and the large separate lock up garage creates the final touches to this beautifully presented home.

Not only will you be spoilt by comfort but also security as all windows and doors have security screens.

No pets. Available from October 23.