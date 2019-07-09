FOR RENT: Four bedroom home in Wondunna for under $450
THIS property has four bedrooms, with the main boasting a walk through robe into the ensuite.
There's a large tiled open plan kitchen, dining and living area, with a great size kitchen with an island bench and dishwasher.
The second, third and fourth bedrooms have ceiling fans and built in robes.
The yard is fully fenced, with a covered patio and deck and no back neighbours.
There's a double garage with entry into the house. Pets on application. Tenants to pay for water consumption. Call now to inspect.
Address: 9 Bay Breeze Close, Wondunna.
Available: Now
Rent: $420
Bond: $1680
Agency: Ray Edward Real Estate.
Phone: 4128 6600.