FOR RENT: Four bedroom home in Wondunna for under $450

THIS property has four bedrooms, with the main boasting a walk through robe into the ensuite.

There's a large tiled open plan kitchen, dining and living area, with a great size kitchen with an island bench and dishwasher.

The second, third and fourth bedrooms have ceiling fans and built in robes.

FOR RENT: 9 Bay Breeze Close, Wondunna. CONTRIBUTED

The yard is fully fenced, with a covered patio and deck and no back neighbours.

There's a double garage with entry into the house. Pets on application. Tenants to pay for water consumption. Call now to inspect.

Address: 9 Bay Breeze Close, Wondunna.

Available: Now

Rent: $420

Bond: $1680

Agency: Ray Edward Real Estate.

Phone: 4128 6600.