FOR RENT: 20 Highland Place, Craignish.
Property

BE QUICK: Four-bedroom home available for rent in six days

Kerrie Alexander
by
3rd Sep 2019 11:59 AM
THIS great size four-bedroom home was built with a the family in mind.

Situated in Craignish, the home boasts an air-conditioned and modern open plan kitchen, dining and family area with access to the spacious entertainment area.

There's a fully air-conditioned theatre room and the added advantage of a large rumpus room.

The main bedroom, or the parents retreat, has a walk-in robe and ensuite.

The other three bedrooms all have built-in robes and ceiling fans.

 

There's room for the tools or cover for the cars with a separate double shed and garden shed.

Pets will be considered on application.

Address: 20 Highland Place, Craignish.

Available: September 10

Rent: $420 per week

Bond: $1680

Agency: Ray Edwards Real Estate

Phone: 4128 6600.

