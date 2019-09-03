BE QUICK: Four-bedroom home available for rent in six days
THIS great size four-bedroom home was built with a the family in mind.
Situated in Craignish, the home boasts an air-conditioned and modern open plan kitchen, dining and family area with access to the spacious entertainment area.
There's a fully air-conditioned theatre room and the added advantage of a large rumpus room.
The main bedroom, or the parents retreat, has a walk-in robe and ensuite.
The other three bedrooms all have built-in robes and ceiling fans.
There's room for the tools or cover for the cars with a separate double shed and garden shed.
Pets will be considered on application.
Address: 20 Highland Place, Craignish.
Available: September 10
Rent: $420 per week
Bond: $1680
Agency: Ray Edwards Real Estate
Phone: 4128 6600.