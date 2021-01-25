FOR SALE: 10 million-dollar Fraser Coast homes on the market

The Fraser Coast has some stunning homes that stand out among the crowd.

According to the most recent Real Estate Institute of Queensland Market Monitor report, the annual median sale price for houses in the region was $328,500 across the nearly 1700 transactions to September 2020.

But if you've got some more cash to splash the region has plenty of options to consider worth more than three times that.

Here are some of the top 10 most expensive properties on the market around the Fraser Coast at the moment.

8 Eliza Ave, Fraser Island, QLD, 4581

Address: 8 Eliza Ave, Fraser Island, QLD, 4581

Price: $2,225,000

Agent: Minus The Agent, call 0480 015 123

Features: The two-level prestigious beach house is architecturally designed to complement its natural surroundings and its colour palette is inspired by the beauty of the local gums.

It is equipped with off the grid living including power, water and septic; six bedrooms, five bathrooms and two studies.

Located a five-minute walk to the Orchid Beach entrance, Airstrip, Driftwood Bar and Trading Post, it also has a fire pit on the deck with ocean views.

16-18 Palm Way, Dundowran Beach, QLD, 4655

Address: 16-18 Palm Way, Dundowran Beach, QLD, 4655

Price: $1,210,000

Agent: Shaun Edward from Ray Edward Real Estate, call 4128 6600.

Features: A 30m chipping golf green, built in bar leading out to the patio and swimming pool and a cabana with a full kitchen, what more could you want?

The home on 0.57ha of land boasts almost 600sq m of living including a media room, rumpus room with bar, formal dining and lounge, pool house, five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

16 Jacqueline Drive, Pacific Haven, QLD 4659

Address: 16 Jacqueline Drive, Pacific Haven, QLD 4659

Price: $1,300,000

Agent: No Agent Property QLD, call 1300 595 794

Features: Accessible by car, train, boat or plane, this open plan pole house was built in 1997 and has four sets or stairs, six doors and about 60 per cent of the exterior walls are glass.

It is set on 20 acres of gazetted nature refuge that protects 185 species of birds, grey kangaroos, swamp wallabies, possums, turtles and other native animals.

The river frontage is an ambilateral boundary to the high water line, so you own up to the high water mark.

Habitats include a mangrove forest, salt water couch coastal boobialla casuarina flat, a freshwater lagoon at the back of the house and nine acres of bush.

329 Condor Dr, Sunshine Acres, QLD, 4655

Address: 329 Condor Dr, Sunshine Acres, QLD, 4655

Price: $1,300,000

Agent: Kim Carter from Carter Cooper Realty, call 0417 790 526

Features: This five acre property only 3kms from the new sporting precinct features two Queenslander-style homes.

The main residence is a one-hundred-year-old house that has been meticulously restored, renovated and extended by the current owner.

Across both houses there are six bedrooms, an office, five bathrooms, a library and multiple living zones.

The secondary residence also comes fully furnished as part of the sale.

8 Hampton Ct, Urraween, QLD, 4655

Address: 8 Hampton Ct, Urraween, QLD, 4655

Price: $1,200,000

Agent: RealWay Property Consultants, call Lisa Smith 0427 135 597 or Sylvia Raleigh 0427 698 259

Features: Ideal for families who have regular guests or for those extended visitor stays, this home is beautifully modernised throughout.

It uses Fraser Coast timbers; frames of iron bark, beams of Satinay ad the floors and exterior cladding of yellow box.

2 North Street, Maryborough, QLD, 4650

Address: 2 North Street, Maryborough, QLD, 4650

Price: On application

Agent: Kim Carter from Carter Cooper Realty, call 0417 790 526

Features: Indulge in prestige river front living with this three-bedroom home designed for comfortable, contemporary living and entertaining.

The oversized veranda with panoramic views of the Mary River and private mooring are just some of the best features.

29-31 Hennessy Dr, Dundowran Beach, QLD, 4655

Address: 29-31 Hennessy Dr, Dundowran Beach, QLD, 4655

Price: Offers over $1,380,000

Agent: Ray White Hervey Bay, call Marie Ashworth on 0407 235 589 or Eli Winger on 0439 909 699

Features: Sitting on a 3486sq m block, the multi-award winning home is architecturally designed with the best of modern "green smart living".

It features a repurposed ship wood front door, recycled rubber shingle roof and handcrafted coloured glass windows.

A separate, two-bedroom, self-contained granny flat is also on the property.

View from 2 Dalhousie St, Maryborough, QLD, 4650

Address: 2 Dalhousie St, Maryborough, QLD, 4650

Price: $1,100,000

Agent: Richard Fox from Ray White Maryborough, call 0405 057 218

Features: Described as the perfect opportunity for those seeking a lifestyle of luxury, the riverfront property comes complete with a 42-foot Fly-Bridge Cruiser yacht and private mooring.

It boasts a three-bedroom, three-bathroom low-set brick structure perched on a 2514sq m block with stunning views over the Mary River.

293 Esplanade, Pialba, QLD, 4655

Address: 293 Esplanade, Pialba, QLD, 4655

Price: $1,195,000

Agent: Dimity Horridge from McAllister Realty, call 0413 266 924

Features: Built by GJ Gardener in 2016, the home comes with five bedrooms, open plan living, massive kitchen with a butler pantry on a 800sq m low maintenance block.

It also houses a magnesium pool and spa in a fully fenced backyard with a kids cubby house.

A house in Point Vernon is for sale for offers over the $1 million mark by Real Blue's Tony Stephens.

Address: Point Vernon, QLD, 4655

Price: Offers over $1,445,000

Agent: Real Blue, Tony Stephens, call 0416 699 000

Features: Built in April 2020, the 4918sq m block of land and executive family home in a peninsula location has a subdividable opportunity currently two lots on one title.

It is located just a walk to the beach with flexible room uses which can be used as five bedrooms, one media room and two ensuite bathrooms.