FOR SALE: 20 business opportunities on the Fraser Coast

A range of businesses are for sale across the Fraser Coast.

The Fraser Coast is full of opportunities, if you know where to find them.

While some towns struggle more in the commercial arena than others, the right business idea, and a motivated owner, can work wonders.

If you’re looking to get into the local commercial market on the Fraser Coast, there’s no shortage of opportunities.

From an old-school milk bar, cafe and ice cream parlour to motels, tourism attractions and longstanding iconic businesses, heres a list of businesses for sale across the region.

A Taste of Burrum Coffee House, Burrum Heads

A Taste of Burrum Coffee House

According to the advertisement, the cafe gets exceptional patronage from local residents, day trippers, tourists and endures spikes during holiday periods.

It has an extensive menu including tea, coffee, a breakfast menu and takeaway like fish and chips, burgers, toasted sandwiches and a hot box.

The current owners fully refitted the business when they purchased it and have invested a considerable amount on up to date equipment.

Ice Cream Delite, Hervey Bay. Picture: Foresight Business Sales

Ice Cream Delite

Located on the waterfront of Hervey Bay, the fitted out ice cream parlour offers an extensive range of ice creams, gelatos, milkshakes, frappes, coffee and cakes.

The advertisement states the business has experienced good growth since it began in December 2015 and has just had one of the busiest summer and holiday periods.

For personal reasons the owner wants to pass on the business for about $105,000.

The Wharf RV Park, B&B, Restaurant is up for sale.

The Wharf RV Park, B&B and restaurant

The Wharf precinct has multiple revenue streams including a marina, RV/caravan park, two bed and breakfast units, restaurant and four shopfronts.

It has been an iconic landmark along the Mary River for more than 25 years and consists of three freehold titles plus one seabed lease with 31 years remaining.

The marina is made up of 120m floating pontoon along with 13 registered swing moorings.

Owners will consider all offers over $2.4 million.

Wilson's Mower Centre, Maryborough. Picture: Foresight Business Sales

Wilson’s Mower Centre

The premium mower and garden care business would have to be one of the most iconic businesses in Maryborough.

The current owners father started business in the town more than 85 years ago with the existing business operating since 1973 and in the current location since 1981.

It is being sold on a leasehold basis but the commercial freehold premises is available by separate negotiation.

Howard Country Style Milk Bar

Howard Country Style Milk Bar

Established for more than 25 years, the iconic business has become a pillar of the community.

As the only takeaway shop in town, the “milk bar” that was taken over by Belinda Keyworth more than 10 years ago, offers a large menu including fish and chips, burgers, pizzas, hot and cold drinks and basic pantry items.

The business is selling for $180,000 plus stock.

Tiaro Tourist Stopover, in Tiaro

Tiaro Tourist Stopover

Known as the Tiaro Tourist Stopover, the facility recently underwent a full refurbishment.

Features include a luxury four-bedroom manager’s residence, six individual cabins available for short or long term rentals, a happy hour hut with kitchen, barbecue facilities and bar, a pool, spa and laundry.

The advertisement states a net profit of about $110,000 was reported for the 2018 calendar year.

It is a freehold sale for $1,299,000.

The Scarness Foodworks.

Foodworks Scarness

The long established Foodworks supermarket is situated in a prime Esplanade location just 300m from the beach and caravan park.

It is available on leasehold for $235,000 or freehold for $1,295,000.

Bunches Australia florist, Maryborough

Bunches Florist

Bunches Australia is a well-known florist and espresso cafe in a busy shopping precinct on the main street of Maryborough.

Serving local families and businesses for more than 30 years, the florist supplies flowers, gourmet chocolates and gift hampers.

The espresso cafe was introduced Two-and-a-half years ago.

The owners are retiring and offering a freehold price that includes the business and the two-storey building, fully renovated, for $424,000.

Tyrepower Hervey Bay. Picture: Contributed

Tyre Power Hervey Bay

In the same location for more than a decade, the tyre and mechanics business offers a prime opportunity to appreciate a coastal lifestyle and own a business in a busy location.

The investment level sits at $365,000.

A NightOwl opportunity is available at Torquay.

NightOwl Torquay

For $1.2 million you can be the next owner of the popular convenience store and fuel station complex.

The advertisement states retail experience is not necessary in running a NightOwl, but motivation and entrepreneurial skills are a must.

Cara Motel, Maryborough

Cara Motel

Situated directly across the road from Maryborough hospital, the leasehold motel has 13 rooms that are currently run by a husband-and-wife team.

It has a long-term contract with rail renewed annually and an occupancy rate around 90 per cent.

It is priced at $520,000.

Poolwerx, Hervey Bay

Poolwerx

The existing established retail and mobile Poolwerx business in Hervey Bay is one of 121 site locations.

The length of agreement on offer is an initial term of five plus five years with the option for further five years.

The advertisement states candidates should have a business understanding and be able to use their initiative.

The investment level is $400,000.

Diamond Pizza, Maryborough

Diamond Pizza

Offering a near new fit-out with a full range of pizza equipment, this business is located in the Maryborough city centre.

While primarily operating under takeaway, courtyard dining is also offered.

Extensive training will be offered to the new owner.

An opportunity has arisen to take over Hog’s Breath Hervey Bay.

Hog’s Breath Cafe

Anyone who is looking to be their own boss with an established and successful restaurant group is encouraged to apply.

Located in front of Stockland Shopping Centre in Hervey Bay, the opportunity will give the new owner an eight-week comprehensive training period.

The length of agreement is 10 years.

It is up for sale for $400,000.

Maryborough’s Criterion Hotel in the Portside precinct.

Criterion Hotel

The partly refurbished investment hotel with an eight per cent return has new bars, a busy nightclub space, courtyard and beer garden with a 3am licence.

It is a 400 pax venue currently leased to a third party, with 18 accommodation rooms that need a face lift.

The sale price is listed at $650,000.

Howard Hot Bread Bakery. Picture: Supplied

Howard Hot Bread Bakery

Practically an icon in the historical town of Howard, the bakery has been established for 43 years and is the only one in town.

Inclusions in the $429,000 price tag are the business, building and rotele oven, retarder proofers, 80kg dough mixer, commercial kitchen and other equipment.

Mineral Sands Motel, Maryborough

Mineral Sands Motel

The 20-room leasehold motel with restaurant, swimming pool, barbecue area and guest laundry is on offer for $450,000 in Maryborough.

According to the advertisement the lease is available for 35 years.

Brooklyn House, Howard. Picture: Joy Butler/FILE

Brooklyn House

The Brooklyn House is currently a tourist attraction with coach tour companies.

The advertisement suggests the new owner could easily expand the business opportunity that the property has to offer by providing the venue for weddings, functions, special events and to film production studios that require a heritage country style setting.

It is for sale for $799,000.

Spa Botanica

The well-established multi-award winning day spa is located within The Oaks Resort and Spa.

Operating since 2002, it has a returning loyal client database and well trained and experienced staff in place with state-of-the-art equipment.

Smartsheds Ranbuild is for sale. Picture: Supplied

Smartsheds Ranbuild

The Hervey Bay business sells and constructs all types of sheds, garages, rural sheds, carports, garaports and commercial sheds.

It experienced strong growth throughout the COVID-19 period as clients invested in the improvement of their properties.

QBCC licencing is required which the vendor can assist with the process.

It is priced at $325,000.