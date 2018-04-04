FOR SALE: Fancy your own island near Fraser?

SLICE OF PARADISE: Bandicoot Island between Fraser Island and River Heads is up for sale for $985,00.

IF YOU have ever dreamed of owning your own island, the opportunity has arrived on the Fraser Coast with Bandicoot Island now for a sale at a price real estate agent Chris Couper believes is a "steal”.

The Principal realtor at Chris Couper and Associates, said the island was situated between Fraser Island and River Heads and was up for $985,000 negotiable after the family estate decided to sell.

Mr Couper said to purchase the 180 acre land at such a price was "a chance of a lifetime”.

"I've handled a few islands from Fiji to the Whitsundays but the islands around Fraser (Island) are pretty good value,” he said. "There's underground water which is a key thing and it's unique location.”

With the land able to be built on, Mr Couper said it proved islands were still a hot purchase for many investors.

In May 2017, one of Australia's cheapest islands, Fraser Coast's Suna Island, sold to a Melbourne buyer for $180,000 after nine months on the market.

Mr Couper said the buyers were already building a house on the island.