FOR SALE: MKR stars list their Hervey Bay cafe

Dan and Steph Mulheron from Eat at Dan & Steph's. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

FOUR years after they shot to fame on cooking show My Kitchen Rules, Dan and Steph Mulheron are selling their popular cafe.

Eat at Dan and Steph's, on the Esplanade, is now on the market for $200,000.

Preparing to board a plane for an MKR reunion in Melbourne yesterday, Dan told the Chronicle the couple was going to "pursue another career that is better suited to our family”.

He would not be drawn on rumours the pair are entering the real estate business.

It's been a big few years for the couple who first connected with fans around the country after revealing their IVF battle in 2013.

They have since welcomed a daughter, Emmy and have become well-loved Fraser Coast foodie ambassadors.

Dan & Steph are ready to move on. Alistair Brightman

Once sold, the cafe will likely be re-branded but don't expect Dan and Steph to disappear from the food scene altogether.

"Cooking is still a passion, and will be in our life one way or another. "We have cooking demonstrations planned for the next year.”

In the meantime, Dan said he and his family were grateful for the local support they had received to date.

"Opening the cafe was a dream,” he said.

"We're emotional but excited for what's to come. "Thank you everyone from the bottom of our hearts.”