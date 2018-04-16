FOR SALE: Popular Bay restaurant on the market

Hayley Campbell and her husband, Shaun launched Hogs Breath Café in 2011 but have now decided to pass the business onto new owners.

ONE of Hervey Bay's most popular restaurants is now on the market.

Owners of Hogs Breath Café Hayley and Shaun Campbell, who launched the Hervey Bay franchise in 2011, have decided it's time for a new challenge.

The Maryborough couple transformed the former Crazy Clarke's location, which over time became a derelict building, into the family-friendly eatery.

"We feel like we've done good things with this business and we've put our heart into it to make sure it's a quality business," Hayley said.

"It'd be nice to take a step back and allow someone to take it into a new direction with new thoughts, processes and inspirations which we weren't able to provide.

"We'd love a fresh vibe."

With three young children at home, Hayley said it would allow her and her husband to spend more quality time as a family.

"We're ready for a new challenge and for something that's a bit different," she said.

"We're going to enjoy having a big of down time."

Potential buyers will ideally put locals first and be passionate about the business.

"Someone who enjoys creating a fun atmosphere would be ideal," Hayley said.

"Part of our nature is to provide a full experience for people and not just a service.

"It's such an incredible company to work with and a quality, trusted brand.

"It's got a great business model and if you follow it there's no reason you won't be successful."

The couple also agreed they could not have kept their doors open without the support of locals.

"We'd really like to thank the locals for their support over the last seven years," Hayley said.

"Holiday periods are great when it comes to business, it's the cream on the top, but the people who've kept us here are the locals."

If you're interested in purchasing Hogs Breath contact John Rigby on 0409 795 506.