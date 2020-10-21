Menu
Manager of Arkarra Gardens Cafe and Resaurant Russell Czinege
FOR SALE: Popular Coast business hits market

Jessica Cook
21st Oct 2020 3:30 AM
ONE of the region’s most unique eateries is up for sale.

Arkarra Gardens Café Restaurant owners Russell and Rosa Czinege, who have owned the business for five years, thanked the community for their support when they made the announcement Tuesday morning.

“We have loved hosting guests and creating many memorable events,” they said.

“We would like the unique experience of dining in the peaceful gardens and Bali huts at Arkarra to be our legacy.”

The business is being advertised as an “iconic” venue “well-known for its magical location”.

The property advertisement for 28 to 32 Panorama Drive calls for offers of $750 thousand for the 7045spm of freehold land.

It includes the cafe dwelling and Bali huts which seat up to 100 people, liquor licence, marquee to host weddings and parking area for 20 cars.

It is also mentioned there is potential for expansion of the existing dwelling.

Anyone interested in buying the property can contact Ray White Hervey Bay.

