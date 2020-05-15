Menu
FOR SALE: Tobruk dive centre goes on the market

Carlie Walker
, carlie.walker@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
15th May 2020 12:01 AM
THE Tobruk Dive Centre in Hervey Bay is up for sale.

According to an ad for the business, it is on the market for $2,350,000 USD.

The cash flow and sales revenue are available on request.

The sale includes two dive compressors, a permit for the Tobruk dive site, 15 sets of scuba gear in very good to excellent condition, 30 dive cylinders, three storage banks, 34 wetsuits, masks, snorkels and fins, plus more.

The ex-HMAS Tobruk was scuttled in 2018 and landed on its starboard side.

The dive depth ranges from 12 to 30 metres.

The HMAS Tobruk was launched in 1980, and commissioned in 1981.

She was a multipurpose heavy lift ship capable of transporting soldiers, heavy vehicles and tanks, and delivering them to shore via landing craft or directly by beaching.

The HMAS Tobruk was decommissioned by the Australian government in July 2015 with the state of Queensland successfully tendering for the vessel in late 2016.

