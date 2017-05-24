FOR SALE: Want to buy an island in Sandy Strait?

AS THE ink dries on one island sale, international buyers are reportedly eyeing off another.

Dimond Island is currently on the market for $1.6 million.

Hervey Bay real estate agent Chris Couper said Chinese and American buyers had flagged interest in the 27 acre freehold between the mainland and Fraser Island.

An online advertisement for the island states it was once home to a market garden, house and deepwater jetty.

It also claims there is a chance to develop the island in to a "hideaway retreat, small resort or farm and/or XXXX Island subject to council approval”.

The Chronicle understands the current owner is from France.

Mr Couper said the owner had held on to the property for 30 years and had been "saving it for a rainy day”.

"We're starting to get a lot of interest and expect the island to sell shortly,” Mr Couper said.

The island has a water supply and Mr Couper said it had the potential for redevelopment.

"It could make a good resort,” Mr Couper said.

"It is a boating and fishing paradise just like Fraser Island,” he said.

DAN island located near Fraser Island