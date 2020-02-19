Menu
It can be hard for teenagers to see that school stress is only temporary.
Opinion

For teens, school stress is anything but silly

Christian Berechree
19th Feb 2020 12:00 AM
STRESSED out, moody teenagers complaining about school is nothing new.

What is new, however, is school staff and parents taking students’ mental health more seriously than ever.

School can be a stressful time for everyone and for teenagers, it can be hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

The pressure cooker environment is only temporary but when it is almost your entire world, it can feel very permanent.

Any teen will tell you they feel their parents and teachers don’t fully understand what they’re going through.

And perhaps they don’t, even though they went through it themselves.

The benefit of life experience can make school stress seem a little silly in hindsight.

At the time, however, exam anxiety, coupled with social worries, can be crippling.

That is why it is encouraging to see Fraser Coast schools stepping up and taking student wellbeing seriously.

Maryborough State High School is to be applauded for leading the way as the first state school to introduce a student wellbeing council.

The fact this council was instigated by a student is telling and shows the importance of young people supporting each other.

School stress is not silly and teenagers are not just “moody”.

Their concerns are very real and deserve to be heard.

Seeing schools take student mental health so seriously is encouraging.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

