NAIDOC week celebrates 'Beautiful Women'

INSPIRING: Butchulla elder Auntie Joyce Bonner has inspired Shania Spross and many other local indigenous women to realise their dreams. The theme for this year's NAIDOC week is "Because of her, we can”.

INSPIRING: Butchulla elder Auntie Joyce Bonner has inspired Shania Spross and many other local indigenous women to realise their dreams. The theme for this year's NAIDOC week is "Because of her, we can”. Alistair Brightman

BECAUSE of Butchulla elder Auntie Joyce Bonner, Shania Spross can follow her dreams.

This year's NAIDOC week follows the theme of "Because of her, we can", celebrating the achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women across Australia.

For Mrs Spross, a development officer with the Girls

Academy at Aldridge State High School, she is thankful for the influence and guidance of Auntie Joyce throughout her schooling years.

Auntie Joyce was Mrs Spross' teacher at the Butchulla Language Program at the Korrawinga Aboriginal Corporation.

Now the 21-year-old is following in Auntie Joyce's footsteps by inspiring the younger generation of indigenous women.

"NAIDOC week is my favourite week to celebrate every year, and it's exciting to have a week to celebrate our culture," Mrs Spross said.

"If it hadn't been for our women, we wouldn't be where we are today."

Auntie Joyce, a mother to seven and a grandmother to 23 "and counting", wrote and produced a song specifically for NAIDOC week 2018, which will be played on ABC and performed at today's NAIDOC awards ceremony.

It's called Mundai-Mundai Yeeran, which translates to Beautiful Women.

"The theme made me think about all the people that are not here, and song is giving me healing," Auntie Joyce said.

"It's a reflection of my journey and all the beautiful women who have been part of it."

Local NAIDOC week celebrations include an awards ceremony this morning followed by a family fun day at the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre, a family fun day in Maryborough on Thursday, a golf day on Friday, and a NAIDOC ball on Saturday.

Fraser Coast NAIDOC Committee chairperson Leon Nehow said the events were open for everyone in the community to attend.

"We want to provide education and challenge barriers," Mr Nehow said.

"It's getting better (in terms of barriers) but there is still some work to be done."