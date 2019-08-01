Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dwayne Johnson. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Dwayne Johnson. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Movies

Forbes crowns richest actor of 2019

by Jessica Napoli
1st Aug 2019 10:20 AM

IT'S shaping up to be quite the year for Dwayne "The Rock'' Johnson.

The semi-retired WWE star-turned-actor and producer was named Hollywood's highest-paid actor by Forbes magazine for 2019. He ranked at number 15 on the list for overall total earnings.

According to the magazine, Johnson, 41, recently raked in a whopping $US89.4 million ($A130.5 million) from his movies, such as Hobbs & Shaw and Jumanji: The Next Level. He also stars in the HBO show Ballers, which will be available to stream on Foxtel from August 26,in which he made $US650,000 ($A950,000) per episode as well as hosting the popular reality TV show Titan Games, which is also coming to Foxtel on August 13.

In 2018, Johnson brought in $US124 million ($A181 million) - the most Forbes had ever seen a single Hollywood actor make in the history of its Celebrity 100 list.

Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham in a scene from Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Picture: Frank Masi/Universal Pictures/AP
Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham in a scene from Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Picture: Frank Masi/Universal Pictures/AP

Adding to his already extensive resume, Johnson has a production company - Seven Bucks Production - that has a number of projects in the works such as Black Adam, The King and Red Notice on Netflix.

He also boasts over 151 million Instagram followers, is launching a tequila business, has a partnership deal with Under Armour and just acquired a stake in Voss water; set to serve as a strategic adviser.

"I work extremely hard but never anticipated (in my wildest dreams) I'd become the highest-paid actor in Forbes' history. I don't have a Harvard MBA, but my business philosophy and acumen has been sharpened over time and thru failure," Johnson wrote on Instagram when he was dubbed the richest actor ever last year.

"My goal when I was wrestling in flea markets for $40 bucks per match (well before the bright lights of the @wwe) is still the exact same goal I have today - ALWAYS put my AUDIENCE FIRST. I have one boss - the world. Send you home happy, and I've done my job. I'm the dude who started w/ $7 bucks. I'm grateful to the bone and hungry to the core."

View this post on Instagram

august 25 @hbo @sevenbucksprod

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

The next actor to make this year's list was Australia's Chris Hemsworth, who was ranked at 24 with $US76.4 million ($A111.6 million). The majority of those earnings came from Marvel box office juggernaut Avengers: Endgame.

Other top earners in 2019 included musician Taylor Swift, make-up guru Kylie Jenner, talk show host Dr. Phil and soccer star Lionel Messi.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

More Stories

Show More
actor business entertainment forbes rich list money

Top Stories

    'Worse than Mason Lee': Carer on toddler attack

    premium_icon 'Worse than Mason Lee': Carer on toddler attack

    News The girl who suffered broken bones and a ruptured bowel at the hands of a Maryborough man had injuries 'far worse than those of slain toddler Mason Jet Lee'.

    Fraser Coast dad sends teen girl explicit Snapchat photos

    premium_icon Fraser Coast dad sends teen girl explicit Snapchat photos

    Crime The court heard the man met the 15-year-old girl at M'boro Speedway

    Fraser Coast among highest records of illegal dumping

    premium_icon Fraser Coast among highest records of illegal dumping

    Council News All areas were experiencing high numbers of illegal dumping

    'It's a privilege': Why organ donation is so important

    premium_icon 'It's a privilege': Why organ donation is so important

    News Organ specialist nurse Ian Rodgers deals with life and death