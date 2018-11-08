Forced to Go Fund Me to pay for uni

HARD TIMES; Glenda Sutcliffe is a nursing student raising awareness of others suffering during unpaid internships.

HARD TIMES; Glenda Sutcliffe is a nursing student raising awareness of others suffering during unpaid internships. Jessica Lamb

NURSING is Glenda Sutcliffe's "purpose” and she wishes to become an advocate for those who cannot speak for themselves.

The 30-year-old, of Hervey Bay, plans to start by blowing the lid off the mental and financial struggles of university students struggling to complete mandatory unpaid internships.

Glenda, a Bachelor of Nursing Science student in her final year, is financially independent and finds herself unable to afford to complete her study.

In an uncommon move, Glenda has appealed to her friends and the general public in a Go Fund Me campaign to help her finish her degree.

"I have no one to lean on, unlike many others, the only living family I have are my two brothers, everyone else has passed,” she said.

"Without financial support or assistance I will have to postpone my degree.

"I'm not a struggling farmer, I'm a struggling student who has no other option but to reach out and ask for help.

"I would just like to heighten awareness of the many struggles and financial burdens nursing students go through to inevitably help others.”

Glenda's Go Fund Me page has raised $1400 of her $3000 goal.