Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Pets & Animals

Ford joins hunt for Victorian big cats

by Harrison Tippet
7th Oct 2020 7:13 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A major car maker is supporting the hunt for Victoria's legendary big cats, in a unique marketing exercise for its latest release.

Ford Australia is preparing to supply field cameras and monitoring equipment to research group Big Cats Victoria to help their "legitimate quest to find a Puma in the wild", to coincide with the release of the new Ford Puma SUV.

Big Cats Victoria researcher Simon Townsend said the group had received thousands of reported sightings of big cats over the past 47 years.

"The pursuit of the Puma and other big cats in the region has been part of our work since 1973," Mr Townsend said.

 

Ford has provided camera equipment to Big Cats Victoria's Simon Townsend and John Turner to help them in their quest to find evidence of big cats roaming the state. Picture: Alison Wynd
Ford has provided camera equipment to Big Cats Victoria's Simon Townsend and John Turner to help them in their quest to find evidence of big cats roaming the state. Picture: Alison Wynd

"Together with my research colleague John Turner, our mission is to examine the many hundreds of reported sightings we receive each year from locals in the area.

"Sightings of what might be a big cat or other unknown creature is something of a mystery for many residents. The addition of new cameras and equipment will greatly aid our search for the Puma and other big cats."

Ford's move to support the Geelong-based group was strengthened by its proximity to the company's You Yangs Proving Ground testing facility.

"When we found out Big Cats Victoria had received reports over the years of Puma sightings in the You Yangs, we knew we had to get involved, considering its close proximity to the Ford Proving Ground in Lara," Ford Australia and New Zealand communications director Matt Moran said.

MORE NEWS:

TRIBUTES FLOW FOR GEELONG BUTCHER AFTER SHOOTING DEATH

EX-TEACHER WHO SEXUALLY ABUSED STUDENT SAYS JAIL TERM 'EXCESSIVE'

G21 REGION FINALLY CORONAVIRUS FREE

Originally published as Ford joins hunt for Victorian big cats

More Stories

big cats ford panthers pumas victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fight for Bay rehab to reap election promise rewards

        Premium Content Fight for Bay rehab to reap election promise rewards

        News How outgoing MP, candidates want drug-related crime tackled

        ‘Dire’: Where candidates sit on major parties preferencing Greens

        Premium Content ‘Dire’: Where candidates sit on major parties preferencing...

        News It comes after the LNP announced it would put the Greens before Labor

        FEDERAL BUDGET: How the Fraser Coast fared

        Premium Content FEDERAL BUDGET: How the Fraser Coast fared

        News The Federal Budget has been handed down and these are the highlights for our...

        Fairytale ending for Fraser Coast book store

        Premium Content Fairytale ending for Fraser Coast book store

        News While shops around the region are scraping by a one woman operation has been has...