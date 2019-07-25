Forecast clears up after haze causes Fraser Coast crashes

Diversions were in place on the Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd on Wednesday after the road was closed due to poor visibility.

Diversions were in place on the Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd on Wednesday after the road was closed due to poor visibility. Carlie Walker

MOTORISTS are unlikely to see a repeat of the heavy fog and smoke combination that caused a series of crashes and closed the Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd for hours on Wednesday.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Jess Gardner said high relative humidity and cool temperatures had combined to form the fog which, along with smoke from a bushfire, caused poor visibility on the road in the early hours of the morning.

She said there had not been enough wind to blow it away on Wednesday.

Conditions on Thursday are not expected to lead to the formation of fog, which could often be made worse by smoke particles, Ms Gardner said.

Queensland Ambulance Service Senior Operations Supervisor Martin Kelly said a bushfire next to Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd reduced visibility on the road leading to a number of car crashes overnight.

"We have had to attend a number of road traffic crashes in the area including some vehicles running into the rear of each other including some trucks," he said.

Mr Kelly said the incidents were a valuable reminder to other motorists.

"If you can't see where you are driving you should pull off the road and leave your hazards on," he said.

"As soon as it looks like the visibility is poor it's time stop driving.

"We have been lucky with only one person with a minor injury and taken to hospital but it could have been much more serious in those conditions.

Traffic was redirected through Churchill Mine Rd and the Torbanlea-Pialba Rd on Wednesday, with the Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd reopening about 9.50am.