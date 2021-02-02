FORECAST: What to expect from the weather this week

Dads reminded to protect themselves against UV rays on Father's Day

Dads reminded to protect themselves against UV rays on Father's Day

Locals can expect a damp week ahead after today's heat, as partly cloudy days with shower or two are expected.

However, the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) confirm the need for strong sun protection still remains as the clouds haven't hidden high temperatures, fire danger and "extreme" UV Indexes.

BoM shows today's rainfall predictions, originally expected to have showers across the morning and afternoon. Picture: Bureau of Meteorology

BoM has stated high fire danger across today for Hervey Bay and Maryborough, with predictions of showers seeming less likely moving into the evening.

Rainfall predicted for tomorrow is 1 to 5mm in Hervey Bay, while 1 to 6mm is possible in Maryborough.

BoM has said strong sun protection is still needed during cloudy and wet weather predicted for the week, with “extreme” UV Indexes ahead. Picture: Emma Brasier

Thursday's temperature maximum is said to hit 30C in both Hervey Bay and Maryborough, with similar expectancies for rainfall and "light winds becoming easterly 15 to 20 km/h during the day then becoming light during the evening."

But Friday is expected to bring back sunshine going into the weekend, as temperatures are expected to reach low to mid 30s, with only a 10 per cent chance of rainfall in Hervey Bay and 20 per cent chance in Maryborough.

Strong sun protection from about 8am to 4pm from today up to Friday is vital, while UV Indexes sit at 14.

BoM is urging strong sun protection from about 8am to 4pm from today up to Friday, where UV Indexes are predicted to reach 14, considered extreme, alongside showers and cloudy days.

So, while dipping in the Bay or taking a trip to Fraser may be on your agenda this week, remember to slip, slop and slap, despite the cloudy weather.

Here's what you can expect with today's Maryborough weather

Here's what you can expect with today's Hervey Bay weather

PREDICTED TEMPERATURE LOWS AND HIGHS

Wednesday, February 3:

Hervey Bay - 20C to 29C

Maryborough - 20C to 28C

Thursday, February 4:

Hervey Bay - 21C to 30C

Maryborough - 20C to 30C

Friday, February 5:

Hervey Bay - 21C to 30C

Maryborough - 19C to 31C