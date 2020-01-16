Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Dean Narramore. Photo: Mark Calleja
Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Dean Narramore. Photo: Mark Calleja
News

Forecaster awed by ‘old legends’ of storm watching

Zizi Averill
16th Jan 2020 8:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN the 90km per hour winds first hit the Whitsunday coast, most residents had little time to bunker down.

A flash cyclone warning was sent by telegram at 5.15am on Saturday, ­January 17, 1970, the day Cyclone Ada hit.

A Bureau of Meteorology report from 1970 said subsequent warnings gave ­residents just 18 hours to prepare before the storm made landfall on Hayman Island.

The technology that BOM meteorologist Dean Narramore uses every day was virtually non-existent for those in Cyclone Ada's path.

Every 10 minutes, he said, he receives a satellite scan of the entire planet.

This information, fed through modern weather modelling systems every six hours, meant he could create accurate cyclone predictions days before a severe system hit the coast, Mr Narramore said.

But for the "old legends" who predicted storms with barometers, there was little they could do to warn the public, he said.

"Back then we had no idea," Mr Narramore said.

"We couldn't see what the clouds were doing unless we stood outside."

And without mobiles or the internet, Mr Narramore said it was "much harder to get the message out".

After the devastation of Cyclone Ada, which took the lives of 14 people and amassed a damage bill put at $12 million at the time, the 1970 BOM director Bill Gibbs called for a renewed focus on timely and accurate weather warnings.

Since then billions of dollars had been invested in new weather models, Mr Narramore said.

With days' notice before any storm's arrival, Mr Narramore said the warnings helped people prepare and survive a cyclone.

"We can see it coming," he said.

Mr Narramore said the anniversary of Cyclone Ada highlighted the speed with which forecasters worked today.

"Its incredible how we've advanced in 50 years," he said.

More Stories

Show More
bureau of meteorology cyclone ada cyclone ada 50th anniversary cyclone warning dean narramore hayman island whitsunday
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'No evidence': Final twist in Chris Loft court saga

        premium_icon 'No evidence': Final twist in Chris Loft court saga

        News Sacked ex-mayor appears in court from prison to face remaining charges

        Hunt for Tinana stabbing suspect continues

        premium_icon Hunt for Tinana stabbing suspect continues

        News It’s been a week since Matthew Harvey was stabbed and robbed at Schultz Park

        Record number of students receive uni offer

        premium_icon Record number of students receive uni offer

        News A record number of students have received a university offer at USC’s Fraser Coast...

        Missing father and son found safe and well

        Missing father and son found safe and well

        News Father and son reported missing found safe and well