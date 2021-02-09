Foreign company fined for dumping rubbish in reef

A LOGISTICS company has been fined more than $7000 after it illegally dumped rubbish into Australian waters.

CFT Investments 1 LLC and ship master Angle Sacayanan both pleaded guilty in the Townsville Magistrates Court to disposing of garbage from a ship into the sea in the exclusive economic zone.

A ship sailing through Queensland waters dumped about 60 litres of condensed food waste north of Fraser Island, federal prosecutor Catherine Ferguson said.

Online due diligence and credit reporting website Infospectrum says CFT Investments is a privately-owned company registered in the US state of Delaware.

Defence barrister Harvey Walters said the waste discharge was not intentional, and was due to an officer's error.

He said the company had paid a $2.5m bond to allow the vessel to continue operating as the court case proceeded.

An American company was fined after it broke the law after dumping food waste off the coast of Queensland. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKEPICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

"Both CFT Investments and the operators of the vessel and the (ship master) have not been prosecuted or charged with any other matter in any jurisdiction of the world before," Mr Walters said. "They treat very seriously their responsibilities in relation to complying with the regulations."

The court was told that the ship dumped the rubbish after an officer miscalculated the ship's distance from the coast, using the coordinates of Fraser Island instead of the mainland.

In sentencing, Magistrate Ross Mack said he believed the offence was at the "lower end of the sliding scale".

"He made a mistake and I am sure he is sorry for it, but by the same token these are precious waters," Mr Mack said. "The appropriate penalty in relation to both defendants is the imposition of a fine given the small nature of the discharge."

Oasin was convicted and fined $750 while CFT Investments 1 LLC was fined $7500.

Both defendants were ordered to pay the costs incurred through court proceedings.

Originally published as Foreign company fined for dumping rubbish in reef