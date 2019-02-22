Menu
ROMANCE: Paula Beer and Pierre Niney star in Frantz.
Whats On

Foreign film to screen at Brolga

Boni Holmes
by
22nd Feb 2019 1:36 PM
MARYBOROUGH'S Cinema Club will screen the winner of a Cesar Award for Best Photography at next month's movie night.

Set in France and Germany after World War I, Frantz examines the legacy of war from both sides.

Anna, a young German woman, is mourning the loss of her fiance when a Frenchman, Adrien, who says he knew Frantz comes to town.

After initially getting close to Anna and to Frantz's parents, his real motives become clear and he leaves.

Anna decides to go to France to find him, realising that neither she nor Adrien have easy answers to what happened in the conflict.

The 2017 French/German film directed by Pierre Ozon is an emotional story portrayed almost entirely in black and white.

It is based on the play L'homme que j'ai tué by Maurice Rostand.

It has been said Ozon is something of a prolific filmmaker on almost the same level as American director Woody Allen.

Frantz will be screened on Wednesday, March 6 at 6.30pm in the Federation Room of the Brolga Theatre, 5 Walker St, Maryborough.

Cost is $10 for Fraser Coast Arts Council members and $12 for non-members.

The usual tasty refreshments will be served following the screening.

