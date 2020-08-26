Foreshore fence to stay after toxic tree treatment

Trees and undergrowth poisoned in Mant Street, Point Vernon. The view through the trees to the ocean.

A CONTROVERSIAL fence will stay in place along Point Vernon’s foreshore after a long debate in today’s council meeting.

The 2.1 metre fence was erected to combat illegal tree poisoning in the Mant St area.

Councillors ultimately voted 6-5 to keep the fence in place but it wasn’t without some fierce debate.

Councillors David Lewis and Denis Chapman were the most vocal on the subject, with Cr Chapman saying the fence “punished” innocent Point Vernon residents who had put their life savings into their homes.

He said tree poisoning should be a matter for police, not the council.

Cr Lewis argued the fence was not a punishment but a preventive measure.

He said the point was to educate and said those who experienced the “minor inconvenience” of having their view obstructed by the fence should consider “is it too much to ask?”

Cr Lewis said the council had been trying to solve the tree poisoning problem for years and it was “not good enough” to say someone else had to come up with a solution.

He said he did not want to “hurt the innocent” and wanted the fence to remain for as short a time as possible.

The decision came after about 450 people responded to a call for feedback on how the council should respond to illegal destruction of trees in parks and reserves, in particular Mant St.

The results showed 90 per cent of respondents were ‘somewhat concerned’ to ‘really concerned’ about incidents of illegal vegetation damage on the foreshore.

A total of 55 per cent of respondents believed the Mant St area should be rehabilitated while

56 per cent (248 respondents) supported draping mesh panels printed with information on the temporary fencing.

Meanwhile, 8 per cent considered illegal damage and poisoning of vegetation to be appropriate and acceptable.

As part of the rehabilitation of the Mant St site, in accordance with the policy on Illegal Vegetation Damage on Council Managed Land, a 2.1 metre-high temporary fence will be erected around the damaged area.

The temporary fencing will have a printed mesh cover installed on it which explains that illegal vegetation damage has occurred, as well as information about the importance of native vegetation.

The topic was the subject of a long debate in the council meeting, with the idea of installing smaller signage being floated.