Foreshore ranks as number one issue in Division 6

THE foreshore ranks as one of the top issues in Division 6 and each candidate has a view on how it should be managed.

But it’s far from the only issue in the division.

Former Fraser Coast mayor and Division 6 candidate Gerard O’Connell said enhancement of the Esplanade, with regard to the previously endorsed Foreshore Enhancement Plan, was among his top priorities.

“Not for development , but enhancement, reduction of noxious weeds, undergrowth which houses rubbish and feral animals,” he said.

Mr O’Connell said the most pressing issue was the coronavirus, with experience needed to lead the region out of the community and economic impacts of the pandemic.

Candidate Rick Whittle said the responses from the residents of Point Vernon, Pialba and Eli Waters had been varied, although one common issue shared by many is the condition of the foreshore.

“General road safety and road crossings has been mentioned, especially in Eli Waters where residents are worried about traffic congestion, the lowering of speed limits at road crossings, there has even been concern about people speeding and hooning in the early hours.”

Incumbent councillor David Lewis said generally Division 6 residents were pleased with the work the council had done over the last term, and they love living in our suburbs.

“The most significant problem brought up is the traffic congestion at the Eli Waters shopping centre,” he said.

“I have been working with residents and council officers on solutions for some time. $600,000 has been earmarked for this in the 2020/21 budget, which will allow work to start in the new financial year.

“Residents also want to find an effective solution to tree poisoning on the Esplanade, and they want to maintain the diversity of our foreshore.”

Candidate Owen Cronin said in Eli Waters there was road safety issue.

In Point Vernon the foreshore was one of the talking points.

“People not using the assigned bike paths and creating traffic hazards, dogs in public areas, guttering and paths as well as street lighting,” he said.

Candidate Richard Mott said the wilful destruction of the trees along the waters edge on the Esplanade needed to be stopped and those responsible caught and punished.

“Pedestrian crossings are a major problem all along the Esplanade and through out Hervey Bay for that matter,” he said.

Candidate Maria Callaghan said the health of the community was her number one priority as well as helping the community recover in the wake of the pandemic.

She said she supported a firm policy of zero increases in rates in the foreseeable future.