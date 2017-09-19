TRANSFORMATION: Work starts on Adventure Playground

THOSE both young and young at heart will soon be able to dip, climb and stay active at a new playground that's unlike anything else on the Fraser Coast.

Work on the Pialba Adventure Playground has started, and expected to finish in November in time for the next school holidays.

Fraser Coast Acting Mayor George Seymour has high expectations of the $900,000 project saying it will be the best playground in Queensland.

Proposed concept plans for the Adventure Playground Park to be constructed on Seafront Oval. Contributed

"There will be huge slides and a giant climbing structure, making it a free place for children and families to enjoy," Cr Seymour said.

"It's going to be something people will talk about all over the state.

Situated near the All Abilities Playground, it will tower about 8m high and offer swing bridges and climbing nets.

The park's construction started just days after installation began on two new waterslides at Hervey Bay's Wetside Water Park, with the slides expected to be set-up by Christmas.

"All along the foreshore is a place for locals and tourists to enjoy, and we are giving them both land and water-based experiences," Cr Seymour said.

"As a community we value children and as a council, we want to ensure that they have vibrant public spaces to enjoy the outdoors and keep active."

Councillor Darren Everard said the the playground was the next piece of the "jigsaw" in the Pialba foreshore's growth.

So how will the foreshore transform next?

Cr Everard said the council was in discussion of future development.

"I'd like to see something for the senior citizens," he said. "Or make some space for a bit of a special interest, like parkour."

The playground was initially planned to be built on Seafront Oval, but following mixed responses from the public on that location, it was moved.