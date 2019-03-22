FORESTS FLATTENED: Land cleared for new residential estate

LAND CLEARED: Dundowran resident Becky McIntyre looks out onto the cleared land that will become part of the development of a new housing estate and sports club. Developer Leda Holdings is undertaking preliminary site works for the project.

DRAMATIC clearing of forest land in Dundowran is making way for one of the largest housing developments in the region's recent history.

Thick forest covering more than 185ha of land, spanning from Ansons Rd to the Dundowran Beach Esplanade, is in the process of being flattened to allow for residential lots and a new sports/country club.

The development was first approved in December 2017 and developer Leda Holdings has spent the past few weeks undertaking preliminary clearing at the site.

It is expected to create 100 homes a year for the next two decades.

Two new roads and a roundabout connecting Burrum Heads Rd and Greensill Rd will need to be built to sustain the population boom.

A Leda Holdings spokesman said the company was adhering to land clearing approvals.

Fraser Coast councillor Denis Chapman said the development would help join the mobility corridors of the north-west corner of Hervey Bay.

"It's the way the Bay is moving at the moment,” Cr Chapman said.

"By 2030, we're supposed to have a population around 150,000, that's what the growth is looking at.

"If we don't do projects like this there will be land shortages.”

According to council documents, the clearing works are necessary "in order to facilitate ongoing rural pursuits of the subject site”.

While the Fraser Coast Regional Council has welcomed the development, residents in the nearby area had mixed reactions.

Dundowran resident Dianne Symons said she was upset to see most of the forest land go and feared the development would decrease land values in the area.

"The noise factor has been a lot worse. There's no birds and no trees left,” Ms Symons told the Chronicle.

"But I'm not against development in the area.”

Her neighbour Gordon Gayner said the piles of cleared land were being burned in the middle of the night and were creating a hassle for residents.

While resident Oliver Toplis said the sports club was "definitely needed” in the area, he questioned why more houses needed to be built.