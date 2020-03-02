FOREVER YOUNG: Hospital welcomes leap year babies

Leap year babies - born February 29 to (L) Shaunice Cross and Shannon Bagnall from Hervey Bay - a son Bronx-John Colin weighing 7 lbs 6 ozs (3345g) and Amanda Rehardt and Benjamin Smalko from Aldershot - a son Jasper James weighing 8 lbs 4 ozs (3740g).Photo: Alistair Brightman

THE HERVEY BAY Hospital has welcomed into the world two new leap year babies boys born on February 29.

Babies Bronx-John Colin and Jasper James share a special birthday, that only official happens once every four years.

Mother of Bronx-John, Shaunice Cross from Hervey Bay said her child was expected to be born on March 3.

She said she was feeling good, and having a baby born on February 29 was something special.

Mother of Jasper James, Amanda Rehadt fro Aldershot said she was happy regarding her baby.

She said her child would remain forever young by being born on February 29.