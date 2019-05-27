‘Forget something?’: Fan’s grisly find

A FOOTY fan didn't think his day could get any worse until he made the horrifying discovery his pie didn't have any meat inside it.

The Adelaide Crows fan was in the middle of watching his team lose against the West Coast Eagles at Adelaide Oval on Saturday when he took a bite into his pie to find the meat was missing.

The fan, who wanted to remain anonymous, posted a photo to Facebook of the less than ideal situation, asking the pastry's manufacturer Balfours if they had forgotten something.

"Hey Balfours … forget something?" he wrote with a photo of the meatless meat pie, the buttery pie shell attracting a humorous reaction from commenters.

"Looks like it's full of Adelaide's chanced of winning,' one Facebook user wrote.

Balfours’ Footy Pie is an Australian staple.

Others made jabs at the poor punter's misfortune, one commenting: "This post is full of hot air, and you know it," and another posting: "Worst sixteen bucks you've ever spent."

Some made jokes that it was the bakery's new "the new weight watchers range" of savoury pastries.

One user even went as far as saying it was "the saddest thing" they'd ever seen.

This comes months after one woman's pie etiquette caused so much outrage online, she was labelled a "national disgrace".

Nope.

Footage of the woman in the stands of the MCG shows her taking a fork and scooping out the meat and gravy from its flaky shell and spooning it into her mouth.

The video, shared on Instagram by Brown Cardigan with the caption: "If this doesn't rattle your cage, then you're not Australian." has been viewed more than 300,000 times.