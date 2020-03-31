FORGET TOILET PAPER: Fitness gurus snap up home gym equipment

Rebel Hervey Bay Sports Store Manager Christine Delaney said gym and fitness equipment was selling well because people were being mindful of their health and fitness. Picture: Glen Porteous

EMPTY weight racks in sporting goods stores have become common on the Fraser Coast, with just about every business sold out of home gym equipment.

The uptick in sales started after the government announcement on Sunday, March 22, that gyms would close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Staying fit is of high concern for Fraser Coast residents, with hot ticket items like dumb bells, barbells and benches flying off the shelves.

At Rebel Hervey Bay, store manager Christine Delaney said the Pialba store was “absolutely inundated” with click and collect online orders after the announcement.

When the doors opened on the Monday morning, she said staff couldn’t believe their eyes.

“By lunch time we had sold through every single weight we had in the store,” Ms Delaney said.

“Last Monday and Tuesday were our busiest days in fitness in the last seven years since we opened.

“It’s quite amazing to actually physically see empty racks, which we’ve never really had.”

Ms Delaney said the business was struggling to keep up with demand, with all three of their distribution centres exhausted of stock.

While most of the popular items had gone, Ms Delaney said the good news was fitness fans could still get their hands on a range of cardio equipment.

She said the store still had boxing bags and gloves, treadmills, exercise bikes and resistance bands and tubes.

“The key message is that people will still want to remain healthy in mind, body and soul and we are still very lucky to be in an industry that’s not a luxury item – it’s certainly needed to maintain good health,” she said.

The store now has reduced hours but is still open from 11am to 5pm, Monday to Saturday and 11am to 4pm on Sunday.

It was a similar sight at Big W with empty weight racks, except for a handful of 1kg weights and eight kettle bells.

There was still plenty of skipping ropes, yoga mats, foam rollers, two rowing machines and boxing gloves.

Target had a mini stepper, boxing gloves, medicine balls and yoga mats. Don’t be fooled by the drink bottle that looks like a dumb bell.

The weight shelf at K-Mart was empty bar a few 1kg hand held weights. There was still boxing gloves and bags, stretch bands and medicine balls.

While most of the dumbbells and weight plates had sold out at Sportfirst, there was still a few home gyms available.

SportsPower in Maryborough also has a rower, a few bikes and treadmills.