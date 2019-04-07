Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ISLAND MEMORIES: Darrell Lewis' trusty vehicle on Fraser Island in the 1970s.
ISLAND MEMORIES: Darrell Lewis' trusty vehicle on Fraser Island in the 1970s. Darrell Lewis
News

FORGOTTEN FRASER: Veteran traveller shares island memories

Christian Berechree
by
7th Apr 2019 2:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN Darrell Lewis thinks of Fraser Island, he remembers brumbies roaming free on the beach.

The 68-year-old recalls barely seeing another soul while camping for two weeks at Eli Creek.

It is a far cry from the Fraser Island of today, which attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors per year, with no wild horses to be seen.

Mr Lewis was a regular visitor to the island from 1976 until the early '90s.

Packing his wife and two young sons into a trusty 40-series Landcruiser, he would set off once a year to enjoy the serenity of the famous island.

After going through some old slides at home, Mr Lewis, who now lives in regional Victoria, stumbled across snaps from those family holidays and shared them on social media.

He said the photos reminded him of the sense of freedom that came with camping on the island.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"The fact you could just drive into Happy Valley in the late '70s and there was no one there, there was just you. You wandered up, got supplies and had to wait for the plane to come in with fresh bread,” Mr Lewis said.

Mr Lewis has fond memories of the island's most iconic inhabitants.

He was devastated to hear about the recent dingo attack on two French tourists, which resulted in the death of two animals.

"The dingoes weren't a problem. They were there, you'd see them strolling along the beach, looking for something to eat,” he said.

"You could hear them howling at night time, but they never approached us in the camps.”

While the days of travelling on the barge with only three other vehicles and having the island almost to himself are over, Mr Lewis says Fraser is a must-see.

"Everybody's got to go once, whether they go on a tour or just go on their own,” he said.

fctourism fraser island looking back
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    VEGANS: Palaszczuk hits activists with harsh new penalties

    premium_icon VEGANS: Palaszczuk hits activists with harsh new penalties

    Politics THE Palaszczuk Government is cracking down on animal rights “zealots” caught invading farms, warning them they face heavy penalties for their actions.

    MKR winner shares how he lost more than half his body weight

    premium_icon MKR winner shares how he lost more than half his body weight

    Lifestyle A cruel joke among friends prompted a life changing decision

    Emergency services called to three crashes on the Coast

    premium_icon Emergency services called to three crashes on the Coast

    Crime One of them involved a car crashing into a horse.

    Positive statistics provides hope in employment drought

    premium_icon Positive statistics provides hope in employment drought

    News The region has started bucking the trend of joblessness