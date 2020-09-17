FORGOTTEN HOBBIES: Silver lining found in forced shut down

FOR some hobbyists, there’s a silver lining to the statewide shut down of pub and clubs earlier this year.

Unity Sewing Centre owner Unity Sainsbury said she had customers returning to hobbies they had stopped enjoying decades ago.

“I had one lady come in to buy some threads to make tapestries which she hadn’t done in 20 years,” she said.

“People are pulling out old crafts so they had something to keep them busy in lockdown.”

“I think a lot of people have done a clean out and found something and thought ‘I haven’t done that in so long’.”

Mrs Sainsbury said it wasn’t just people taking up old skills but also more people having had time to catch up on odd jobs.

“You are finding people are coming in and saying ‘oh I have been meaning to do this for two years’,” she said.

The stores bread and butter, patch workers and quilters, were also still active.

The business owner said as the community eased into a new normal one of her biggest sellers had been elastic.

“Lot’s of people are making masks so I have been selling heaps and heaps of elastic.”

Mrs Sainsburry said she had owned the store for 26 years and tried to keep things as normal as possible during the uncertain times.

She felt fortunate to have been able to remain open all year but had reduced opening hours to avoid burning out.