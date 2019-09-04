Forgotten Socceroo has Fowler’s backing

Brad Inman was in great form against Newcastle in the Surf City Cup. Picture: Paul Smith

BRISBANE coach Robbie Fowler has no doubt Brad Inman is good enough to again challenge for Socceroos selection provided the Roar recruit believes it himself.

Inman, 27, has yet to earn a Socceroos cap, with the closest he came being in May 2016, when he was an unused substitute in Australia's 2-1 loss to England at Sunderland's Stadium of Light.

At the time, the Adelaide-born attacking weapon was playing for Crewe Alexandra in the English third-tier.

However, things went pear-shaped for Inman less than a month later. Having switched to Peterborough United, he broke his leg in pre-season training.

"After that, I was fighting to get fit," Inman said.

He eventually moved to another English lower league club in Rochdale before deciding to come home in June to be part of the Liverpool legend's Roar revolution.

"I'm happy to be back. I'm working under Robbie Fowler, so I can definitely learn a lot from him," Inman said. "I'm enjoying every day being here."

Brad Inman has the potential to have a huge season with Brisbane Roar.

Inman is in good form heading into the start of next month's A-League season.

He scored in the Roar's FFA Cup penalty shootout loss to Central Coast last Wednesday and backed it up with a brace in the Brisbane's 3-1 Surf City Cup weekend win over Newcastle.

Fowler has been impressed, but believes Inman still has a lot to give.

"Brad needs to realise how good he is," the Roar boss said. "On his day, he can be as good as he wants to be.

"He scored two goals (against Newcastle) and I've just told him 'don't be happy with scoring two goals, go out and score three, go out and score four', because we want to try to get players into winning mentalities and never settling for whatever they've done.

"You've always got to strive to be that much better."

Inman appreciated Fowler's feedback.

"It's always good to hear that from someone who was one of the best strikers in the Premier League, if not the world," Inman said.

"Every day I'm trying to work on my game and take advice. We want to have a good season this year."

A "good season" should help Inman in his bid to earn a maiden Socceroos cap.

"I'm just concentrating on Brisbane and, if I keep playing the way I am, then hopefully I'll get the call up," he said.