FORMAL DECISIONS: List of schools which are in and out

Students arrive at the Maryborough State High Formal in 2019. Photo: Alistar Brightman/File

FOR many Year 12 students, the formal is the highlight of their school experience but COVID-19 restrictions have presented a new challenge.

The Chronicle reached out to the region's schools to find out whether their formals were still going ahead.

Maryborough State High School

Principal Simon Done confirmed Maryborough State High's formal would still go ahead on October 8, and abide by COVID-19 restrictions.

Hervey Bay State High School

Deputy Principal Sharyn Thomas said the formal would go ahead on November 19 and abide by restrictions at the venue.

Riverside Christian College

Riverside Christian College Assistant Principal Michelle Gouge said the formal was still going ahead and the school was planning for the event. He said the school would take into account the possible restrictions closer to the date of the formal.

Urangan State High School

Principal Glen Robinson said Urangan State High would progress with the formal albeit with changes to the format due to COVID-safe requirements.

Xavier Catholic College

Head of Secondary School Tameika Grist said the formal would be held later in October and the school was reviewing how the event would proceed.

Fraser Coast Anglican College

Principal Joe Wright said the formal would still be held however it would look different to comply with regulations. He hoped to make it as memorable as possible for the Year 12 cohort.

Bayside Christian College

Year 11 and 12 co-ordinator Trudy Webster said Bayside's formal would go ahead in November and abide by COVID restrictions.

Hervey Bay Special School

A spokeswoman said the formal would be held on November 20, complying with restrictions.

Maryborough Special School

Acting Deputy Principal Jenny White said the school was still looking at options available to host event.

Carinity Education Glendyne

Carinity Education planned to have theirs at Santini Restaurant in September but the formal was cancelled due to COVID concerns.

St Mary's College

St James Lutheran College

Aldridge State High School

