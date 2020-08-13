FORMAL DECISIONS: List of schools which are in and out
FOR many Year 12 students, the formal is the highlight of their school experience but COVID-19 restrictions have presented a new challenge.
The Chronicle reached out to the region's schools to find out whether their formals were still going ahead.
Maryborough State High School
Principal Simon Done confirmed Maryborough State High's formal would still go ahead on October 8, and abide by COVID-19 restrictions.
Hervey Bay State High School
Deputy Principal Sharyn Thomas said the formal would go ahead on November 19 and abide by restrictions at the venue.
Riverside Christian College
Riverside Christian College Assistant Principal Michelle Gouge said the formal was still going ahead and the school was planning for the event. He said the school would take into account the possible restrictions closer to the date of the formal.
Urangan State High School
Principal Glen Robinson said Urangan State High would progress with the formal albeit with changes to the format due to COVID-safe requirements.
Xavier Catholic College
Head of Secondary School Tameika Grist said the formal would be held later in October and the school was reviewing how the event would proceed.
Fraser Coast Anglican College
Principal Joe Wright said the formal would still be held however it would look different to comply with regulations. He hoped to make it as memorable as possible for the Year 12 cohort.
Bayside Christian College
Year 11 and 12 co-ordinator Trudy Webster said Bayside's formal would go ahead in November and abide by COVID restrictions.
Hervey Bay Special School
A spokeswoman said the formal would be held on November 20, complying with restrictions.
Maryborough Special School
Acting Deputy Principal Jenny White said the school was still looking at options available to host event.
Carinity Education Glendyne
Carinity Education planned to have theirs at Santini Restaurant in September but the formal was cancelled due to COVID concerns.
St Mary's College
More information to come.
St James Lutheran College
More information to come.
Aldridge State High School
More information to come.