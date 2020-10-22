FORMAL GALLERY: Highlights from the red carpet this year
FROM the quirky to the glamorous to the downright hilarious, there have been plenty of highlights from this year's school formal season so far.
The students of Xavier Catholic College, St Mary's College, Fraser Coast Anglican College, St James Lutheran College and Maryborough State High School have brought the entertainment, with gorgeous outfits, a bit of quirk, fun arrivals and a sense of glamour.
Photos
Classic cars have been the go-to mode of transportation, but there has also been arrivals in semi-trailers, on the back of motorbikes and the back of a horse and carriage.
As the Fraser Coast reaches the midway point in its formal season, the Chronicle has looked back at some of the top moments from the red carpet.
Next up is Aldridge State High School, which will have its formal on November 17.
Check out the galleries by clicking here.
Full list of upcoming formals:
Aldridge State High School
The high school will have its formal on November 17.
Hervey Bay State High School
The Bay school will hold its formal on November 19.
Urangan State High School
The school will have its formal on November 20 if it is safe to go ahead.
Riverside Christian College
The school will hold its formal on November 20.
Hervey Bay Special School
Hervey Bay Special School will hold its formal on November 20.
Bayside Christian College
The Bay school will have its formal on November 20.
Maryborough Special School
The school will host a graduation event for its students.
Carinity Education Glendyne
The school has cancelled its formal this year.