Grace Buckley, Georgia McTaggart and Maya Mackay looking gorgeous at the Fraser Coast Anglican College formal.
Education

FORMAL GALLERY: Highlights from the red carpet this year

Carlie Walker
22nd Oct 2020 3:30 AM
FROM the quirky to the glamorous to the downright hilarious, there have been plenty of highlights from this year's school formal season so far.

The students of Xavier Catholic College, St Mary's College, Fraser Coast Anglican College, St James Lutheran College and Maryborough State High School have brought the entertainment, with gorgeous outfits, a bit of quirk, fun arrivals and a sense of glamour.

Classic cars have been the go-to mode of transportation, but there has also been arrivals in semi-trailers, on the back of motorbikes and the back of a horse and carriage.

As the Fraser Coast reaches the midway point in its formal season, the Chronicle has looked back at some of the top moments from the red carpet.

Next up is Aldridge State High School, which will have its formal on November 17.

Check out the galleries by clicking here.

Full list of upcoming formals:

Aldridge State High School

The high school will have its formal on November 17.

Hervey Bay State High School

The Bay school will hold its formal on November 19.

Urangan State High School

The school will have its formal on November 20 if it is safe to go ahead.

Riverside Christian College

The school will hold its formal on November 20.

Hervey Bay Special School

Hervey Bay Special School will hold its formal on November 20.

Bayside Christian College

The Bay school will have its formal on November 20.

Maryborough Special School

The school will host a graduation event for its students.

Carinity Education Glendyne

The school has cancelled its formal this year.

