Formal plans: Coast schools set new dates

WITH school formals across the region having to be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, plans are underway to keep students safe and still let them celebrate.

Maryborough State High School principal Simon Done said the school was meant to have its formal for Year 12 students in June.

But it was postponed before the state had even been placed in lockdown as Mr Done realised it would likely not be possible.

He said Maryborough was the first of the four state schools in the area to name a new date and put measures in place for a formal, with other schools likely to follow suit in coming weeks.

All going well, the school's formal will be held at the Brolga Theatre on October 8.

Mr Done said he wanted the senior students to be able to concentrate on their studies without worrying about whether there would be a formal.

He said he didn't want the students to feel like there would be another thing they would miss out on because of COVID-19.

"The class of 2020 will still have an experience," he said.

To plan the event, Mr Done said the school had been in contact with the Fraser Coast Regional Council, the police and Education Queensland.

At St Mary's College, the school's formal will be held on August 14.

Photos will be taken of the students on the school grounds between 5.15pm and 6.15pm before the formal gets underway at 7.30pm.

The Chronicle contacted other schools across the region for their formal plans, but did not receive a response on Friday.