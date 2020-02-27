Former ALP candidate responds to explosive cover-up claims

A CITIZEN'S reply has been lodged in parliament by former Labor candidate for Wide Bay Jason Scanes in response to explosive claims of an assault cover-up at the Maryborough RSL in 2017.

Kawana MP Jarrod Bleijie made the accusations under parliamentary privilege in state parliament in May last year, in the lead-up to last year's federal election.

Mr Scanes requested a right of reply, which was endorsed by the Ethics Committee of the Legislative Assembly of Queensland.

Mr Bleijie told parliament Carolyn Packer had accused a member of Mr Saunders' staff, Paul Freyer, of pushing into her twice at the club on the night of September 12, 2017.

She also accused Mr Saunders of pulling her shirt at a town hall meeting and telling her she was "supporting grubs" two months after the RSL incident, Mr Bleijie told the house.

Mr Scanes, a retired army captain, was the CEO of the RSL at the time and refused to release CCTV footage from the night, Mr Bleijie said.

"It has been alleged that Jason Scanes' actions were to cover up the alleged assault by the employee of Bruce Saunders against a woman at the RSL," Mr Bleijie told the house.

In his reply, Mr Scanes hit out at those claims, saying he acted lawfully at all times.

"These statements by the Member for Kawana I believe have invaded my right to privacy, tarnished my reputation and adversely impacted both myself, my wife and family," he said in the response.

"In every instance during my tenure as the CEO, the Maryborough RSL always, fully co-operated with police and provided any CCTV footage requested."