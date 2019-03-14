Menu
Police have charged a former Anglican priest over the alleged sexual abuse of a boy. Trevor Veale
Former Anglican priest charged over alleged abuse

14th Mar 2019 8:56 AM
POLICE have charged a former priest over the alleged sexual abuse of a boy on the Far North Coast.

Richmond Police District officers will allege they received a complaint about the abuse of a schoolboy, aged 13, in 1978.

Police attended the former Anglican priest's home in at Stockton in the Newcastle region about 2.30pm yesterday.

They will allege the victim befriended the defendant, now aged 85, during a school scripture class and piano lessons.

The boy was allegedly later assaulted on the Far North Coast.

The former priest was charged with buggery and was issued a court attendance notice.

He is expected to face Newcastle Local Court on May 2.

Lismore Northern Star

