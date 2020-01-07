Former Aussie coach the target of bizarre Twitter hack

Heat coach Darren Lehmann had his Twitter account hacked during the BBL game with the Thunder.

Heat coach Darren Lehmann had his Twitter account hacked during the BBL game with the Thunder.

FORMER Australian cricket coach Darren Lehmann has been the unwitting target of a bizarre Twitter hack.

Current Brisbane Heat coach Lehmann last night guided his side to victory over the Sydney Thunder in their BBL09 clash at Spotless Stadium, with Englishman Tom Banton smashing the second-fastest 50, which included 30 off one over.

However, the 49-year-old's night turned sour when his Twitter account was hacked by an unknown source as the Heat prepared to bowl.

Watch every KFC Big Bash League match LIVE or On-Demand with KAYO SPORTS on your TV or favourite device. Get your 14-day free trial>

The person responsible used Lehmann's account to promote anti-Iran messages and propaganda to his 340,000+ followers, while changing his account name to F*** Iran.

I want to know the thought process of anti-Iran hackers deciding to go after.... Darren Lehmann? https://t.co/4wfHw9Glgj — Osman Faruqi (@oz_f) January 6, 2020

Lehmann's account proceeded to send out multiple explicit tweets regarding the country, along with linking images and Youtube clips relating to the suffering of the Asian nation.

The hackers also showed their support for Donald Trump and the USA in the tweets.

The Heat responded to the hacking, apologising for the messages sent and expressed that they were working with Twitter to have the hackers removed.

"Hi Heat fans, thanks for the messages," the club said in a statement.

"We are aware our coach Darren Lehmann's Twitter account has been hacked and are working closely with Twitter to rectify the situation.

Hi Heat fans, thanks for the messages. We are aware our coach Darren Lehmann's Twitter account has been hacked and are working closely with Twitter to rectify the situation. We apologise for any offence caused this evening.#BBL09 — Brisbane Heat (@HeatBBL) January 6, 2020

"We apologise for any offence caused this evening."

Lehmann isn't the first former Australian cricketer to have his social media accounts targeted by hackers, with former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson forced to apologise after his Instagram and Twitter were both hacked in September.