James Magnussen picked up 15 major meet medals.
Swimming

‘It’s the right time’: Missile calls it quits

by AAP
5th Jun 2019 9:10 AM

Two-time swimming world champion and Olympic silver-medallist James Magnussen has retired from competitive swimming.

The 28-year-old Magnussen called time on his career in the pool with 15 major meet medals to his credit.

He won silver in the men's 100m freestyle at the 2012 London Olympics, touching just behind American Nathan Adrian, and won the men's 100m freestyle at the 2011 and 2013 World Championships.

"At 28 years of age I feel I could have swum at another Olympic Games, but with the lofty standards I have held myself to over the years and the high expectations I have, I believe now is the right time to step away from the sport," the Port Macquarie native said.

