James Reyne impresses at the Sounds from the Vines festival in Stanthorpe.
James Reyne impresses at the Sounds from the Vines festival in Stanthorpe.
Two famous rockers set to perform in Hervey Bay

Carlie Walker
15th Jul 2019 5:00 PM
FORMER Australian Crawl rocker James Reyne is set to perform at Hervey Bay's Beach House Hotel on Tuesday night.

He is currently taking his Endless Summer tour across Queensland.

Reyne will perform a mix of his solo tracks and hits from Australian Crawl, including Beautiful People, The Boys Light Up and Downhearted.

Special guests Boom Crash Opera will also be on stage during the event.

It will kick off at 8pm.

Tickets will cost $55.

Former Noiseworks lead singer Jon Stevens is passionate about educating Australians to be more heart health savvy.

Then in September, Noiseworks and INXS performer Jon Stevens will be performing at the Bay Central Tavern,

He will perform a mix of songs from both bands.

The event will be held on September 19 from 7.30pm and tickets will cost $38.80.

