Former Bathurst 1000 winner to race at Hervey Bay next week

Sengled Racing and Carsales Team driver Todd Kelly answers questions at a press conference following a practice session ahead of the Coates Hire Newcastle 500 on the Newcastle street circuit, Friday, November 24, 2017. (AAP Image/Darren Pateman) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY DARREN PATEMAN

SUPERBOATS: A former Bathurst 1000 winner will return to the hot seat when the Offshore Superboats roar into Hervey Bay next week.

Todd Kelly will take the wheel of 222 Offshore due to regular driver Darren Nicholson's overseas commitments.

The 39-year-old Melbourne product and older brother of fellow former Bathurst 1000 winner Rick Kelly retired from the Supercars circuit last year, and this week will have the opportunity to swap his on-track success for an on-water win.

"Todd came to Lake Macquarie last week and had a run in the boat and he did a great job,” Nicholson said.

"He's been around boats for as long as he's been around cars, so we're extremely comfortable and happy to have Todd in the boat and take over my duties while I'm away.”

Kelly will partner veteran throttleman Peter McGrath in the Class One Superboat, 222 Offshore, with whom he earned valuable experience at Lake Macquarie last week.

222 Offshore competed on the weekend in the Lake Macquarie Offshore Superboat Championship where the team extended their lead in the Australian Championship.

Kelly, who owns Nissan Motorsport Team, enjoyed a successful 18-year stint in Supercars, which included a win at Australia's most well-known track, Mt Panorama, in 2005.

He drove for the Holden Racing Team from 2003 to 2007, during which he reached as high as fourth (2005) in the Championship Series.

That same year he won the Bathurst 1000 alongside Supercars legend Mark Skaife, the Holden legend's third Bathurst title in five years. The Kelly brothers finished second in the Bathurst 1000 in 2006.

After one season with Perkins Engineering in 2008, Kelly and brother Rick partnered to create Kelly Racing, which became the Nissan Motorsport Team in 2013.

Kelly was the youngest driver to reach 100 career starts.

The Hervey Bay Offshore Superboat Championship will consist of a pole shoot out on Saturday and two races on Sunday and will be the final round of the 2018 Australian Championships.