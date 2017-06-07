Former Bay boy Burns to direct Queensland Rangers

Sam Burns left Hervey Bay at the end of 2013 to join Canterbury Bulldogs. He returned to the Sunshine Coast in 2015 and has been with the Falcons and Melbourne Storm's under-20s since.

A FORMER Hervey Bay Seagulls junior will direct Queensland Rangers in its annual winner-take-all clash with the NSW Ron Massey Cup side but his sights are set on a larger goal.

"I definitely want to break into the Falcons' Queensland Cup team," Sam Burns said.

Burns is one of eight Central Crows to be named in the Rangers' squad.

Maryborough Brothers life member Glen Dreger will coach the team, which also boasts former The Waves Tigers second-rower Rueben Baillie.

"We've got a good team with plenty of experience. I don't think I've played with a lot of the other guys," Burns said.

Burns left Hervey Bay when he finished high school in 2013.

The now- 20-year-old lived in Sydney for 14 months where he linked with Canterbury Bulldogs, then returned to the Sunshine State to play for the Falcons in 2015.

He spent a season in the club's Colts system before he played for Melbourne Storm's National Youth Competition team in 2016.

The Falcons-contracted hooker now plies his craft for Noosa Pirates in the Sunshine Coast/Gympie competition, but his eyes are set on earning a regular place in the Intrust Super Cup.

It won't be easy - Burns is behind Storm pair Brandon Smith and Jake Turpin in the pecking order - but that competition forces Burns to improve.

"It's difficult to get a look-in," Burns admitted.

"I look at it as I'm still learning and maybe a few years from now I'll force my way in.

"We're building that winning culture on the back of (coach) Craig Ingebrigtsen. There's a lot of experience in the guys we've got here."

The Rangers will face the Ron Massey Cup team at Pizzey Park, Burleigh, on June 25.