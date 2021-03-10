Former Bay chef sentenced on drug, weapons charges

A flick knife, a knuckle duster, three glass pipes and $1512 in cash were also found.

A former Hervey Bay chef will spend the next six months in prison after he was busted with drugs and illegal weapons.

Aidan Charles Stewart McDonald, 32, pleaded guilty in Maryborough Supreme Court to possessing dangerous drugs, possessing pipes and utensils, possessing property suspected of being used in a drug offence and unlawful possession of a weapon.

According to court documents, McDonald was pulled over by police about 12.30am on February 17 last year for a random breath test and licence check.

But the police got more than they bargained for when they found drugs, including meth and cocaine, a large hunting knife, a compound bow and six arrows in the vehicle.

More than eight grams of meth were found in clipseal bags in the car and more than four grams of cocaine.

In addition, nine MDMA capsules were found as well as six LSD capsules.

The court heard McDonald was taken to the Hervey Bay Watch House where he declined to take part in an interview.

According to documents presented to the court, the meth and cocaine were for commercial use.

Growing up, McDonald’s family had moved around frequently as his parents were in the air force.

That left to difficulties fitting in, according to court documents, and he had been bullied.

McDonald had been employed as a chef at a range of high profile Hervey Bay venues, including Viva Italia, the Bayswater Hotel, Bay Fusion and Hervey Bay RSL.

But in 2016, he had been electrocuted while performing his duties as a chef, according to documents presented to the court.

His injuries had ultimately led him to being unable to return to full time employment and he had been unable to obtain work in the hospitality industry.

McDonald had set up his own business as a snake catcher and did voluntary work in wildlife rescue.

He was caring for his father and had a six month old baby with his partner.

McDonald was sentenced to two years in prison, with a parole release date set for August 4, 2021.